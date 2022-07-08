ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

July 2022 Community Calendar

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow – Sunday, Sep. 11. The four funny “heroes in a half shell” will share life lessons and team-building skills with their crime fighting tactics. Families will be transported to the underground home of the crime-fighting heroes to see what really happens in their secret hideaway. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brothers...

CBS Miami

What is lost when a popular flea market closes?

MIAMI— This is the best time for Claribel Vasquez's little juice stand at the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market. Children on summer vacation, thirsty from scampering around the teeming open-air market, buy creamy coconut smoothies, sugar cane juice splashed with kiwi and pineapple drinks infused with ginger.In many ways, these kids are following in her footsteps — the same path walked by generations of immigrant families in South Florida.When Vasquez arrived as a teen to Miami from the Dominican Republic in 1987, she strolled the sprawling booths every Sunday with her aunt, buying vegetables, browsing shoes and snacking on roasted corn....
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

Broward woman startled by spiny iguana in her toilet

(BROWARD COUNTY) — A Broward County woman, Michelle Reynolds, what shocked to find a huge spiky-tailed iguana in her toilet Saturday night. The Hollywood woman called “Iguana Lifestyles,” wildlife removal and they showed up yesterday to safely remove the Mexican spiny-tailed iguana. Reynolds says the iguana was...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
point2homes.com

499 NE 102nd St, Miami Shores, Miami-Dade County, FL, 33138

Beautiful Mimo Style home in an excellent Miami Shores location. Corner lot, split bedrooms and open floor plan with sliding doors to pool/patio area. Move right in and enjoy the renovated kitchen, newer electric, plumbing, a/c, a beautiful new renovated bath and a TESLA charging station. Roof is only 7 years and impact windows throughout. This home has been beautifully updated and maintained. Sellers have plans approved by the city, for a garage conversion should you be in need of more space. Corner lot is beautifully landscaped and provides for ultimate privacy.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Deadline for residents to move out of Miami Beach building approaches

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the last chance for some residents to move out of their Miami Beach building. The tenants of the building have until 5 p.m. to clear out their apartments on Euclid Avenue and Seventh Street, Friday. They had to evacuate the building last month...
Miami New Times

Miami Spice 2022: List of Participating Restaurants

Miami Spice returns in August with prix-fixe discounts at some of the area's finest restaurants. Miami Spice, which runs August 1 through September 30, is back for its 21st year. The program, sponsored by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, was originally designed to lure tourists to Miami. This...
MIAMI, FL
Alina Andras

6 amazing seafood places in Florida

When it comes to seafood dishes, it's all about the way you prepare it. Once you learn how to cook it right, it's hard not to fall in love with seafood. However, even if you love to cook it at home, we all love to go out to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with a group of friends, our partner or some family members.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Hitching up; Landmark restaurant Wagons West in Pinecrest is for sale

PINECREST, Fla. – South Miami-Dade’s iconic breakfast restaurant Wagons West is up for sale, but thankfully, it will not be closing its doors. After 42-years in the kitchen, Wally Muench is selling the legendary diner on South Dixie Highway. He told Local 10 News he’s still there seven days a week, greeting guests and serving them the food he know he’d want to eat himself.
PINECREST, FL
wedr.com

Win Tickets to Rolling Loud!

99JAMZ is giving you a chance to win tickets to the biggest festival of the year, ROLLING LOUD! Listen during the Pac Jam Moring Show and the Afternoon GetDown for your chance to win Rolling Loud tickets at the Hard Rock Stadium on June 22nd-June 24th. You will also be hooked up with a $50 Uber gift-card thanks to Demesmin and Dover! Sponsored By Rolling Loud, Demesmin & Dover – www.youraccidentattorneys.com and Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop and R&B…99JAMZ!
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Jamaica, Land We Love: Lavern Deer

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – As founder and president of Female Development World Organization, Lavern Deer tirelessly monitors human trafficking and child sexual abuse in the Southern Diaspora states as well as her native Jamaica. According to Deer, “My position focuses on process improvement and problem solving.” Her line of work...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Mashed

Rooftop Restaurants In The US You Need To Visit At Least Once

There's something refreshing and liberating about being out in the open air, cut free from the boxed-up feeling of being indoors. The fresh breeze. The warm sun. Watching the world from above with a frosty margarita in hand and a plate of tasty tacos on the way. There's no better way to enjoy the weather than being perched on a rooftop restaurant with some truly spectacular views, great food, and cold drinks.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

