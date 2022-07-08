ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kirk Franklin Says It’s Hard to “Seperate the Artist From the Art” in Reference to R. Kelly

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR. Kelly is currently behind bars and will be for a very long time. TMZ caught up with Gospel legend Kirk Franklin to ask his...

thesource.com

Comments / 5

jonathan hodges
2d ago

He who has not sinned, let him/her cast the first stone. Even though he has been convicted and sentence. I will not destroy him or his legacy. I was not there I did not witness what occurred. I do know that if you do not have others to Uphold your character and Intergrity. You are destiny to fail when charges are brought against You. He was given a harsh sentence when knowone died. The law spoke and I can accept that. But I will not cancel him as everyone will be judged by a higher God. Hopefully he will use his time incarnated to make a difference 🙏 in his life and the life of those he comes in contact with.

Reply(2)
5
Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

R. Kelly Engaged to Alleged Victim Joycelyn Savage, Her Family Is Unsure – Report

R. Kelly is reportedly engaged to be married to one of his alleged victims, but the woman's family is raising questions. Back on June 28, AllHipHop broke the news that one of R. Kelly's alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage, revealed in court documents prior to his sentencing that they are engaged to be married. The letter, reportedly sent to Judge Anne Donnelly, was delivered in the hopes the judge would consider it during sentencing.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Morning Hustle

Kirk Franklin Addresses Canceling R. Kelly’s Music: “It’s Very Difficult To Separate An Artist From The Art”

R. Kelly‘s sentencing has everyone offering their opinion on his legal situation. Kirk Franklin is the latest to address the defamed singer when speaking on his supposed cancelation for sexually abusing minors. TMZ caught up with the choir director when he stepped out in New York City — promoting his social justice reform-themed album, Kingdom Book One— asking him if fans should still listen to an artist’s music after immoral actions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
Person
Kirk Franklin
thesource.com

Raz B Is Ready To Tell His Story

For years B2K member Raz B has been very vocal about the alleged sexual abuse he endured as a member of the popular group. For years the singer has accused former B2K manager Chris Stokes of sexually abusing him while he was underage. He also created a foundation called ‘You Are the Light’ to bring awareness to the sexual abuse of African American males and is using his foundation to support other victims of Chris Stokes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner Is Hospitalized, Cries About Her Health in ‘Kardashians’ Season 2 Trailer: ‘I Can’t Tell My Kids I’m Scared’

A Kardashian health scare. Kris Jenner's mystery illness is front and center in the Kardashians season 2 teaser, which showed her lying in a hospital bed. In the trailer, which dropped on Monday, July 11, Khloé Kardashian approached her mom, 66, while Kris was sitting on the couch. “I don’t know what’s happening with you,” […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Tmz
rolling out

R. Kelly engaged; find out who it is

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for federal racketeering and sex trafficking, and still has more charges coming his way in Chicago and Minnesota. Through all of this, there seems to have been somebody by his side supporting him, and that person was Jocelyn Savage. Savage is a familiar face, and she was on “CBS Mornings” years ago defending Kelly.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Enter Thee Hottieverse’ Is a Satisfying but Limited Experience: Virtual Concert Review

As conversations about the relationship between VR and music continue to grow, Megan Thee Stallion invited her fans into the “Hottieverse” for a piece of the action in the form of a special concert. Equipped with Quest 2 headsets, fans attending “Megan Thee Stallion: Enter Thee Hottieverse” were able to hear the same music over the theater’s surround sound and dance together, all while Megan is performing about two feet in front of your face in a custom virtual environment. At a time where artists are exploring new ways to connect with fans, Megan’s VR experience offers one possibility of what happens with the next wave of fan engagement.
ENTERTAINMENT
thesource.com

Diddy Hits the City Girls Wireless Festival Performance After Party in London

Diddy’s fun across the pound continues. On Friday, Diddy was spotted alongside Spotify editors and executives at the Spotify Who We Be x City Girls Wireless Festival after-party at The Standard Hotel. At the most recent BET Awards, Diddy received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The prized award recognizes business...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West & The Game Perform ‘Eazy’ For First Time In Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA – The Game is pulling out all the stops ahead of his Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind album produced by Hit-Boy. Aside from heavily sampling JAY-Z and confidently asserting he’s dropping the “rap album of the year,” he’s also rekindled his creative partnership with Kanye West, resulting in the single and animated video “Eazy” where Ye deals with an animated Pete Davidson in gruesome fashion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Happy Birthday To The “Queen Bee” Lil Kim!

Born on this date in 1974, Bedford-Stuyvesant native Lil’ Kim has certainly paved the way for female rappers to gain traction in a highly male-dominated world of hip-hop. Making her name, sound, and style notorious (no pun intended) in her appearance on Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s debut album, Conspiracy. Backed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

[WATCH] Saucy Santana Says Women Need Gay Men: Gays Run The World

Over the weekend Florida rapper Saucy Santana went viral after telling the crowd at his show that women need gay men. He was introduced to the world by his friend Yung Miami of the City Girls and quickly garnered attention for his outlandish quotes and Instagram videos,. Now he is...
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Fredo Bang Confesses His Love For Reginae Carter, "Single Til I Get Over My Crush"

Apparently, when it comes to love, Fredo Bang doesn't go down without a fight. For the last couple of months, the Def Jam recording artist has expressed his feelings for Reginae Carter. While the 23-year-old, whose father is Lil Wayne, has stated numerous times that she's done dating men in the music industry, Fredo has refused to give up.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy