Kirk Franklin Says It’s Hard to “Seperate the Artist From the Art” in Reference to R. Kelly
R. Kelly is currently behind bars and will be for a very long time. TMZ caught up with Gospel legend Kirk Franklin to ask his...thesource.com
R. Kelly is currently behind bars and will be for a very long time. TMZ caught up with Gospel legend Kirk Franklin to ask his...thesource.com
He who has not sinned, let him/her cast the first stone. Even though he has been convicted and sentence. I will not destroy him or his legacy. I was not there I did not witness what occurred. I do know that if you do not have others to Uphold your character and Intergrity. You are destiny to fail when charges are brought against You. He was given a harsh sentence when knowone died. The law spoke and I can accept that. But I will not cancel him as everyone will be judged by a higher God. Hopefully he will use his time incarnated to make a difference 🙏 in his life and the life of those he comes in contact with.
Comments / 5