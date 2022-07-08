Kirk Franklin Says It’s Hard to “Seperate the Artist From the Art” in Reference to R. Kelly

As conversations about the relationship between VR and music continue to grow, Megan Thee Stallion invited her fans into the “Hottieverse” for a piece of the action in the form of a special concert. Equipped with Quest 2 headsets, fans attending “Megan Thee Stallion: Enter Thee Hottieverse” were able to hear the same music over the theater’s surround sound and dance together, all while Megan is performing about two feet in front of your face in a custom virtual environment. At a time where artists are exploring new ways to connect with fans, Megan’s VR experience offers one possibility of what happens with the next wave of fan engagement.

