South Hutchinson, KS

Cokeley appointed to South Hutchinson Planning Commission

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council voted to appoint Erin Cokeley to the planning commission at Tuesday night’s meeting. This is the first time in more than a decade that the nine-member body will be fully seated and not have at least one vacancy....

Hutch Post

Reno Co. Commission forum is tonight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce will host a public forum tonight with the candidates for Reno County Commission. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Stringer Fine Arts Center on the HutchCC campus. The forum is open to everyone in Reno County. The forum will...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Speakers announced for July 29 Talk20Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 16th Talk20 Hutch is coming up July 29, where 10 Reno County community members will present 20 images each, speaking for 20 seconds per image, on 10 wildly different topics. This event will be livestreamed from the Talk20 Hutch Facebook page. Limited seating will be...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Voter registration deadline is Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Clerk's Office wants to remind residents that Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the August primary. Residents must register to vote if they have just moved into Reno County, Just turned 18 years old or will be 18 by the next election (August 2), just became a US citizen or have never voted before in Reno County.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson asking 'what's next' for projects

MCPHERSON, Kan. — The City of McPherson has put up an online survey to ask which projects should come first if a half-cent sales tax is continued with a positive vote August 2. The city is asking the public to identify two priorities from each category (street, drainage, and...
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308 to take action on new contract

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson USD 308 School Board will seek approval of a new contract with its teachers and staff during tonight’s agenda session. The union gave approval to the new contract on Thursday. Under the new contract, the base pay for teachers will go up $669...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 373 Newton enrollment assistance this week

NEWTON, Kan. — Assistance with completing online registration in Newton USD 373, free/reduced forms & consent forms will be available on the following dates & times at McKinley Administrative Center (308 E 1st St.):. Tuesday, July 12: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13: 10 a.m. - 7...
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Women’s March held in downtown Wichita for abortion rights

This article has been updated to state the correct amount of marchers in attendance. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of marchers took to the streets in downtown Wichita Saturday for a protest involving abortion rights. The crowd made a loop by City Hall, down Main and along Douglas. All the while urging the community to […]
WICHITA, KS
tsnews.com

Sedgwick County Fair Guide 2022

Read the entire Sedgwick County Fair Guide online. To find a hard copy, call the TSnews office at 316-540-0500, or pick one up on the Sedgwick County Fairgrounds during the Fair, July 20-23. ... **You must have a subscription to view this content.**. Online content at tsnews.com is available with...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Nearly a thousand gathered downtown for Wichita abortion rights march

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Almost one thousand people marched in downtown Wichita Saturday morning. The “March for Liberty” event included multiple groups advocating for abortion rights for Kansans. With the supreme court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, some people let their voices be heard. Those in attendance...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Post Office prices up, including forever stamps

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Prices at the Post Office have gone up. The new price for a First-Class stamp is 0.60. An additional ounce of weight in a letter has gone up to 0.24. One ounce metered mail is now 0.57. A postcard stamp is now 0.44 and a one-ounce international letter is $1.40. The new prices kicked in on Sunday, July 10.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Lunch & Learn program offered in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — StartUp Hutch, in conjunction with the Hutch Chamber, has put together a Lunch & Learn series titled "Business Builder Workshops" to guide local entrepreneurs through the different phases of owning their own business. Building Wealth in your Business: Aug. 2. How to Prepare for an Emergency...
HUTCHINSON, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Convoy of Hope Needs Volunteers for July 23rd Back-To-School Event

Convoy of Hope need volunteers for its back-to-school event on July 23rd. The event has expanded this year, with 9 drive-thru locations making distributions simultaneously. They include 6 in Wichita, 1 in Valley Center, 1 in Goddard, and 1 in Hutchinson. However, with more locations comes the need for more...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita Ice Center experiences mechanical issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Ice Center is experiencing mechanical issues, the City of Wichita says. The City of Wichita and Rink Management are working hard to rectify the issues. However, the mechanical problems will not impact Saturday’s scheduled Wichita Force Football game. For the latest, follow...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

28th annual Automobilia rolls into downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of Wichitans gathered downtown on Saturday for the 28th annual Automobilia car show. Cars are lined up down Douglas Ave. from Hydraulic Ave. all the way to Emporia St. until 11 p.m. Automobilia CEO Josh Blick says the event is a good way to boost the local economy. “We’re able […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen is epilepsy training advocate

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen 2022, Niomi Ndirangu, finding her voice while suffering from epilepsy growing up was a challenge. "I was diagnosed when I was five years old," Ndirangu said. "As I started growing up, and going to school and being out in my community and doing all the things, I felt that I didn't have the proper care that I needed. Especially in the classroom setting, I would have times where I would have a seizure in class and my teachers would say, oh, well, why are you not paying attention in class? They would notify my mother about it and she would say, did you know that she had seizures? My teachers said no, absolutely not, we had no idea. That, to me, is a huge problem. If you don't know what type of medical risks or what signs to look for when one of your students is having a seizure, that can be seriously life threatening."
KANSAS STATE
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

