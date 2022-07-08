ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Heavy rain possible for parts of south-central Pennsylvania

By Ethan Huston
WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's another sultry start to the evening as high humidity hangs over the Susquehanna Valley. Most of the Valley stays dry this evening, but isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. It will feel muggy with temperatures falling slowly to the upper 70s after sunset with mostly cloudy skies. Impact...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Impact: Soaking Rain In Parts of Valley Friday Night, Early Saturday

The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has made tonight and early Saturday an impact time period for the risk of flooding. A storm system moving across West Virginia, northern Virginia, and Maryland will interact with an incoming cold front moving across northern Pennsylvania tonight and early Saturday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some areas along and south of the Pennsylvania Turnpike may receive repeated hits of moderate to heavy rain, leading to some localized flash flooding and some ponding on roadways. Areas north of the Turnpike may see passing showers and thunderstorms, but not as much rain is expected. Temperatures drop to near 70 degrees overnight.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Climate Change Could Be Shifting Pennsylvania’s Wildfire Conditions

Severe droughts and heat waves are leading to more wildfires across the country, sometimes during unusual times of year. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Adriana Delagarza reports on the possibility climate change is responsible for slight shifts in Pennsylvania. Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/07/01/prescribed-fires-are-backed-by-science-but-shifts-in-climate-patterns-could-make-them-more-challenging/. (Original air-date: 7/10/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

One-year-old found dead in Pennsylvania pool

A one-year-old was reportedly found dead in Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to KDKA The news outlet said the one-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool in Beaver County. WPXI reports officials performed CPR but couldn’t revive the child. No cause of death has been ruled at this time and an investigation is still underway.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
City
Washington Boro, PA
erienewsnow.com

Night Line Painting Work to Start Week of July 11

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will start nighttime line painting work during the week of July 11. The work, which will be done between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. weather-permitting, is planned for the following roads:. Interstate 80, westbound and eastbound, Ohio state line to Butler County border. Interstate 90,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Highlights from PA Game Commissioners Meeting

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met Saturday at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters to hear public comment and take action on several items. A summary of the meeting appears below. ADDITIONAL FALL TURKEY FIREARMS RESTRICTIONS CONSIDERED. The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

1 person killed after glider crashes in Pennsylvania

MIFFLIN COUNTY — One person was killed after an ultralight glider crashed in Mifflin County. Emergency dispatch says the crash happened Friday near Planefield Drive in Allensville. There was only one person in the ultralight glider at the time of the crash.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Central Pennsylvania#South Central#Falling Slowly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania couple celebrates 70 years after marrying on TV

HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A Central Pennsylvania couple is celebrating 70 years together after they got married on reality TV. In 1952, 25-year-old Claude Swatrzbaugh Jr. and 21-year-old Louise Bartenslager were set to be married but didn't have a lot of money, so they applied to be on the CBS show "Bridge and Groom" where they'd get everything for free, CBS 21 reported. Six months later, they were on TV.  Louise said the studio managers would open the doors and people would come in off the street, becoming the congregation. "Everything was live, live TV," Louise said. "Claude could not wear white; my gown was ivory. He wore glasses at the time, he could not wear glasses, and it was live and if you made a mistake, oh well!"CBS 21 said the couple honeymooned in Atlantic City before moving to York to work as teachers. They started a family, moving to Cumberland County before settling down in Hershey, where they still live. On July 9, they'll celebrate 70 years. Their secret? "Maybe we liked each other, that had something to do with it," Louise said. "Something like that," Claude added. 
HERSHEY, PA
newsonthegreen.com

Bear sightings stir residents; relocated bear killed

Sandra Scott knew there had been bears in the vicinity of her home on South Albright McKay Road. Neighbors have seen them over the years, and there have been times when she was outside at night and heard something large in the woods snapping trees, and could only surmise it was a bear.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police found missing Berks County teen

LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory that they have found a missing Lower Heidelberg Township teen. Police were searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam, a white male described as 5 ft 10 in, 135 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pajama pants.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. theater cancels premiere of Mastriano movie

A Lancaster County movie theater has canceled showings of an independent movie featuring prominent right-wing Pennsylvania figures, most notably State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, according to LancasterOnline. The movie, billed as an exploration of the populist right movement in Pennsylvania, was supposed to premiere July 16...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy