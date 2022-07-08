ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy the recent drop in gas prices, but don't get used to it

By Chris Miller
 3 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

Gasoline prices continue to come down, but it's still too soon to say if this is a trend, and the slightest disruption could send them back up again.

It is still a little early for the seasonal decline that comes with the end of summer, and AAA's Nick Chabarria says we still have not hit the busiest part of hurricane season.

"We're in the midst of hurricane season right now and we know that many domestic refineries are running at or near full capacity," he explained. "Certainly a refiner or two going offline because of weather or other issues you know could also play an impact even more so this year than maybe in year's past."

So even if drivers cannot count on it lasting, that does not mean they cannot enjoy it now.

"Certainly about in the last week or so, we are seeing some of the biggest declines, if not the biggest decline, that we've seen all year," said Chabarria. "Definitely much-need relief for drivers."

lee
3d ago

Oh yeah everybody’s thrilled with a $.10 decrease! Don’t worry these guys are going to pay for in November

rob
3d ago

Lmao, gas prices dropped,… in China where Brandon sent a lot of our fuel out of the strategic reserves? Something is going on here?

IN THIS ARTICLE
New Orleans, LA
