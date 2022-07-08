Vietnam Memorial ‘The Moving Wall’ arrives at County College of Morris
By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
3 days ago
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Moving Wall, the half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., arrived shortly after 11:00 a.m. on the campus of the County College of Morris (CCM) Thursday, where assembly began almost immediately and was finished by early afternoon. The...
The Color Guard of the VFW Post 7333 conducted a rifle salute and presented the colors during welcoming ceremonies at The Moving WallMorrisCountyNJ.gov. Hundreds visit “The Moving Wall," the traveling half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, before the opening ceremony at County College of Morris.
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Hundreds of residents from Morris County and beyond had already visited “The Moving Wall” Vietnam Veterans Memorial by the time opening ceremonies were held Friday morning at the County College of Morris. Assembled Thursday afternoon, The Moving Wall, which is a...
