Evansville, IN

Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFIE) - We’re on alert for some storms this afternoon. We’ll have what you need to know and...

New website launched for I-69 Ohio River Crossing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - With progress continuing on both sides of the river, the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX) is launching a new project website. It includes new maps, photos and updated project information. The updated website can be found at the same location, I69OhioRiverCrossing.com. Visitors to the new...
HENDERSON, KY
Hadi Shriners announce winning half pot number

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hadi Shrine Half Pot drawing was Monday morning. The total was just over $216,000, meaning the winner will get about $108,000 before taxes. The winning number is A-603257. If you have the winning number, you have until August 11 to claim your prize. You can...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Car crashes into building in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A vehicle has crashed into a building in Evansville. It happed around noon Monday in the 600 block of Ashe Court. That’s on the east side at Richmond Park Independent Living, which is a 55 and older community. Neighbors tell us the driver is an...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Boonville firefighter named American Legion Firefighter of the Year

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State firefighter is being recognized as the American Legion Firefighter of the Year for the State of Indiana. Lieutenant Marcus Collins from the Boonville Fire department won the award. The fire department posted photos on social media. Congratulations to Lieutenant Collins!
BOONVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
2022 Gibson County Fair kicks off on Sunday

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Fair returned to the fairgrounds in Princeton this weekend. Lots of events and activities were held on Sunday, such as 4-H exhibits, some auctions, as well as Miss Gibson County getting crowned. This year’s crown went to Caleigh Cates. Events ran...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Duplex arson under investigation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police and the Evansville Fire Department are investigating an arson. It happened over the weekend at a duplex in the 1200 block of S. Lombard Avenue. No one was hurt. We’re reaching out to authorities to learn more.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Car flips during crash in Evansville, driver killed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a deadly crash. It happened early Sunday morning near the Circle K gas station on South Green River Road. Police say two cars crashed, causing one of them to roll over several times. They say that driver was unresponsive and taken to the hospital.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Shinzo Abe
Jeff Lyons introduces 14 News evening anchor Breann Boswell to Tri-State

Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game. Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center. Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center. Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening. Updated: 7 hours ago.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Dispatch: Several power outages reported across Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that a few traffic lights were out across the city on Saturday. Dispatch says the lights at the intersection of Red Bank Road and University Drive, as well as Red Bank Road and Pearl Drive went out. Our 14 News crews confirm...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Police: Drunk driver crashes head on with another car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after police say he crashed head on into another car while driving drunk. It happened early Sunday morning at Culverson and Vann Avenues in Evansville. Police say 35-year-old Ernesto Velazquez smelled of alcohol and had trouble keeping his balance while...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Driver facing DUI charge in connection to Henderson crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a three-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Hidden Creek Drive and U.S. Highway 60 East. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office tells 14 News that a vehicle was heading eastbound on the highway when it...
HENDERSON, KY
Funeral service held for man struck by lightning in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - It was a somber day on Main Street in Madisonville as family and friends said goodbye to Zachary Cook. Funeral services were held on Sunday afternoon for Cook, who passed away earlier this week after getting struck by lightning. A procession followed the service at Barnett...
MADISONVILLE, KY
Japan
Mayor Winnecke announces he’s not seeking 4th term

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Winnecke announced he’s not running again for the Mayor of Evansville. He says he fully intends to finish his term, which ends at the end of 2023. At times he was emotional as he discussed how the position can limit his time with his...
EVANSVILLE, IN
OPD arrest 19-year-old wanted in several cases

Owensboro native rising through NBA coaching ranks with Philadelphia 76ers. Police: Guns, ammo found at suspect’s home in Perry Co. Police: Guns, ammo found at suspect’s home in Perry Co. Owensboro native rising through NBA coaching ranks with Philadelphia 76ers. Updated: 6 hours ago. Owensboro native rising through...
OWENSBORO, KY
Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Surveillance video shared with us by Salvage Candy shows a crash Thursday. It happened on Weinbach near I-69. You can see the driver lose control and spin out. The driver then takes off running. A police report shows officers were called to Weinbach and Pollack around...
EVANSVILLE, IN
1 hospitalized after man assaults mother and daughter, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 600 block of Washington Avenue for an assault in progress. They say that happened around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. According to a media report, officers arrived on scene and found two victims, a mother and juvenile daughter that had...
EVANSVILLE, IN

