Friday Sunrise Headlines

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - With progress continuing on both sides of the river, the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX) is launching a new project website. It includes new maps, photos and updated project information. The updated website can be found at the same location, I69OhioRiverCrossing.com. Visitors to the new...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hadi Shrine Half Pot drawing was Monday morning. The total was just over $216,000, meaning the winner will get about $108,000 before taxes. The winning number is A-603257. If you have the winning number, you have until August 11 to claim your prize. You can...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A vehicle has crashed into a building in Evansville. It happed around noon Monday in the 600 block of Ashe Court. That’s on the east side at Richmond Park Independent Living, which is a 55 and older community. Neighbors tell us the driver is an...
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State firefighter is being recognized as the American Legion Firefighter of the Year for the State of Indiana. Lieutenant Marcus Collins from the Boonville Fire department won the award. The fire department posted photos on social media. Congratulations to Lieutenant Collins!
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A section of Kimsey Lane is scheduled to close later this month for I-69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX) Section 1 construction. The nearly half-mile section of Kimsey Lane between Richardson Avenue and Van Wyk Road is expected to close on or after Monday, July 25.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Fair returned to the fairgrounds in Princeton this weekend. Lots of events and activities were held on Sunday, such as 4-H exhibits, some auctions, as well as Miss Gibson County getting crowned. This year’s crown went to Caleigh Cates. Events ran...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police and the Evansville Fire Department are investigating an arson. It happened over the weekend at a duplex in the 1200 block of S. Lombard Avenue. No one was hurt. We’re reaching out to authorities to learn more.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a deadly crash. It happened early Sunday morning near the Circle K gas station on South Green River Road. Police say two cars crashed, causing one of them to roll over several times. They say that driver was unresponsive and taken to the hospital.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - General Manager of Computers Plus, Justin Parrish, says his boss received a security alert on July 4 when the store was closed. Parrish went to check out surveillance and what he saw was shocking. Two men were caught on camera shattering the glass door and stealing...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Deaconess Aquatic Center first opened to the public back in October, and it’s been a big hit for the city of Evansville. With the timing of its opening though, the facility had yet to host the Annual City Swim Meet, but that can now be checked off the list.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that a few traffic lights were out across the city on Saturday. Dispatch says the lights at the intersection of Red Bank Road and University Drive, as well as Red Bank Road and Pearl Drive went out. Our 14 News crews confirm...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after police say he crashed head on into another car while driving drunk. It happened early Sunday morning at Culverson and Vann Avenues in Evansville. Police say 35-year-old Ernesto Velazquez smelled of alcohol and had trouble keeping his balance while...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers for the United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship plan to hold a press conference on Monday to announce “new and exciting changes” coming to this year’s golf tournament. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a three-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Hidden Creek Drive and U.S. Highway 60 East. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office tells 14 News that a vehicle was heading eastbound on the highway when it...
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - It was a somber day on Main Street in Madisonville as family and friends said goodbye to Zachary Cook. Funeral services were held on Sunday afternoon for Cook, who passed away earlier this week after getting struck by lightning. A procession followed the service at Barnett...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Winnecke announced he’s not running again for the Mayor of Evansville. He says he fully intends to finish his term, which ends at the end of 2023. At times he was emotional as he discussed how the position can limit his time with his...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Surveillance video shared with us by Salvage Candy shows a crash Thursday. It happened on Weinbach near I-69. You can see the driver lose control and spin out. The driver then takes off running. A police report shows officers were called to Weinbach and Pollack around...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 600 block of Washington Avenue for an assault in progress. They say that happened around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. According to a media report, officers arrived on scene and found two victims, a mother and juvenile daughter that had...
