Environment

Heating Back Up This Weekend

By Joseph Meyer
3 News Now
 3 days ago

We're mostly clear tonight, cooling off into the upper 60s for Saturday morning. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Even with a very small drop in the humidity, it will still be high....

www.3newsnow.com

CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
102.5 The Bone

Record heat, severe storms expected for parts of US this weekend

NEW YORK — Excessive heat warnings are in effect across much of the southern U.S. heading into a weekend with potentially record-breaking temperatures. As of Friday morning, 13 states are on heat alert and temperatures will reach triple digits in parts of the south, with feel-like temperatures as high as 115 degrees, ABC News weather team reports.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
#Kmtv
WWL-AMFM

A few storms for Friday and Saturday

Classic summer weather Friday and Saturday. It'll be hot and humid with a few downpours around mainly during the afternoon. High temperatures will range from 92-94 Friday and Saturday with heat index values approaching 108. Any downpours that develop will produce heavy rain, a lot of lightning. A few of the stronger storms could produce strong winds, especially on Saturday.
Weather
