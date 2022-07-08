ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony’s brilliant A7 III mirrorless camera just dropped to its lowest-ever price

By Mark Wilson
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sony A7 III is one of the best mirrorless cameras of all-time – and the full-frame classic has just dropped to a record-low price. You can now buy the Sony A7 III for only £1,450 (recently £1,699) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's cracking value for anyone who needs...

www.techradar.com

The Independent

Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2022: Best offers on Sony, Philips smart bulbs and more

Like the changing of the tides or the phases of the moon, Amazon Prime Day is one of life’s few certainties. Taking place on 12 and 13 July, the annual two-day shopping bonanza is now just mere hours away, and there are lots of early deals already available. We’ve also been given a sneak preview of what deals we can expect to see later this week, with up to 50 per cent off select headphones and 30 per cent off large appliances.Tech is always a particularly big hit on Amazon Prime Day, and we expect to see huge savings...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Acer EK220Q Abi 21.5-Inch FHD Monitor Drops to $99 at Amazon

This budget-friendly monitor has dropped in price just in time for Prime Day. Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and we’re already finding pretty decent deals on various hardware, like this Acer EK220Q (opens in new tab) 21.5-inch monitor. Budget shoppers should appreciate this offer as this monitor is down from its usual price of $129 to just $99 for the first time.
ELECTRONICS
#Freelancer#Kindle
TechRadar

Should I buy an Amazon Fire TV on Prime Day?

With Amazon Prime Day literally around the corner and deals trickling out on a continual basis, you might be wondering if now is the right time to buy a new TV at a substantial discount. Here’s a tip before you get swept up in Prime Day mania: Amazon may have some great deals in the works, but those will apply to its own Amazon Fire TV-branded sets. That’s not to say you won’t find sweet Prime Day deals on other TVs, but the greatest cost savings are reserved for the Fire TV lineup. Which begs the question: Are Amazon Fire TVs any good?
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

RedMagic Gaming Monitor presented with a 27-inch, 4K, 160 Hz and Mini LED display

Earlier today, RedMagic introduced the 7S series, all facilitated by the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. However, the company also presented a gaming monitor, simply named the RedMagic Gaming Monitor. Available in September, RedMagic has not revealed pricing yet, nor whether the gaming monitor will launch outside China.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Best Prime Day 2022 TV Deals: Save On 4K OLED TVs, Fire TVs, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day kicks off this Tuesday, July 12. Every year, Prime Day offers one of the best opportunities to pick up a 4K TV for a great price. And this year, the savings have started early, as Amazon has discounted a variety of 4K Fire TVs that are great for those who are shopping a budget. There are also some nice 4K OLED TV deals right now that will appeal to those looking for a high-end option that excels with gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X. We've rounded up the best Prime Day TV deals so far. We'll continue to update this list as more TVs are marked down, and don't forget to check back on July 12 for more Prime Day TV deals.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Best Prime Day 2022 deals: M2 MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, M1 iPad Pro, more

Amazon Prime Day week has arrived and the team at 9to5Toys will be working around the clock in order to bring you all of the best discounts over the next several days. Alongside Amazon just getting in on the savings, various other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are also launching their own savings events to compete. Below you’ll find all of the best Prime Day 2022 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and of course, the latest from Apple.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

BOE will make iPhone 14 OLED panels despite previous screen issues

Every iPhone generation introduces display improvements, and the iPhone 14 will be no different. All four iPhone 14 models will feature OLED screens, just like their predecessors. But not all of these displays will be identical when it comes to design and features. Moreover, not every OLED panel that Apple...
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Blackmagic Design Announces DeckLink Mini Monitor HD and DeckLink Mini Recorder HD

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Blackmagic Design today announced DeckLink Mini Monitor HD and DeckLink Mini Recorder HD, new models of PCIe capture and playback solutions featuring 3G-SDI and HDMI connections. These updated models of the popular DeckLink Mini cards support video formats up to 1080p60 and 2Kp60 DCI, and are designed to work with advanced color spaces such Rec. 2020 for deep color and higher dynamic range. The new DeckLink Mini HD models are also lower cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005718/en/ Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink Mini Recorder HD captures broadcast quality video from 3G‑SDI and HDMI sources with any PCIe computer. It works with popular video streaming software such as OBS so customers can capture from cameras or live productions switchers and integrate the video directly into live broadcasts. (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Western Digital's new PS5 SSDs could be your answer to console storage woes

PS5 storage space has a tendency to fill up fast, but Western Digital's latest PS5 SSDs look set to combat that, as well as cut down on long load times. The WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 is available now to buy from Western Digital's official online store (opens in new tab), and comes in both 1TB and 2TB variants. They cost £179.99 (around $213.99) and £289.99 (around $344.99) respectively. US prices have yet to be confirmed.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Get up to 22% off Samsung tablets and laptops in this early Prime Day deal

It's not clear if these deals will last throughout all of Prime Day 2022, so grab them while you can. Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially starts tomorrow, but that won’t stop companies from dishing out deals early. Case in point: we have a whole bunch of Samsung tablet Prime Day deals on offer at the moment. Similarly, we have some deep discounts on Samsung-branded laptops.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Google Pixel 6 deal drops its price to $499, only $50 more than Pixel 6a

Google's Pixel 6 lineup offers immense value for money—you get top-notch performance, a great display, excellent software support, and an envious camera setup. The latest Pixel phones can deliver all this while still being a few hundred dollars cheaper than other Android flagships. And now, ahead of Prime Day, Amazon has a sale that makes two of the best Android phones on the market even more affordable by offering discounts of as much as $200, dropping them to their lowest price yet.
CELL PHONES

