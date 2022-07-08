ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wake Up Weather: 7/8/22

wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are still under a weather authority alert,...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/11 Monday morning forecast

After a glorious weather weekend for many, the heat is about to be turned up for this upcoming week.In the meantime, tonight will be clear and comfortable. 68 will be the low in the city, while some of our suburbs will see lows drop into the 50s. Monday looks to be another spectacular day, with sun-filled skies and continued low humidity. Our high will be 85. For Monday night, the humidity will be on the rise, and a warmer night is in store, with a low of 72 under partly cloudy skies.Tuesday may be the beginning of our first official heat wave in the city, as temps soar into the 90s, and humidity becomes oppressive. 
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening storms possible

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds.  The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.   
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022: Tropical Disturbance May Turn Into Tropical Storm Bonnie

The Atlantic hurricane season is heating up, because of the situation, the National Hurricane Center are tracking three storms over the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. On Monday, the tropical disturbance causing widespread showers and thunderstorms in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean intensified into Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 and is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

How to keep your house cool in a heatwave

The UK is preparing for more heat and sunshine in the coming weeks, with temperatures expected to reach 32C in parts of England, triggering a level 3 heat-health warning. Met Office metereologist Clare Nasir said high pressure is “firmly in charge” this weekend and will “extend across much of the country”.She said there is “always a chance of rain across the far north but it will warm up further across more central and southern areas of the country”.As the heatwave approaches, it’s important to know how to keep your home cool, especially if you do not have air-conditioning. From...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and comfortable, highs in 80s

Wherever you're headed today - city, beach, mountains - you're in great shape! Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Dew points are extremely low today by July standards, making it feel very comfortable.Once again, there is a moderate risk of rip currents along our ocean-facing beaches, so be sure to use caution if venturing into the water. Otherwise, it'll be a nice beach day with slightly cooler temps off the ocean topping out in the upper 70s.Tonight will be another mostly clear and cool night with lows ranging from the upper 50s...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Rain is expected as storm threat increases in the tropics

Rain is expected this week as a storm threat in the tropics increases from a possible tropical activity in the Gulf late this week. “We'll be watching the tropics this week and the potential for heavy rainfall. Each day will feature showers and t-storms, but it could be particularly wet by the middle and end of the work week. Our forecast is heavily dependent on what a potential tropical system does in the northern Gulf. Right now, there isn't much out there, but as we head through the week a low pressure could begin to form and organize,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy