ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newport Daily News

Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for July 8

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myp4c_0gYke3jP00

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is July 8, the 189th day of the year — 176 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1853, Newport-born Commodore Matthew C. Perry sailed into Tokyo Bay, Japan, establishing a relationship with the Asian country that led to the Treaty of Kanagawa.

Here & Now

• Newport’s favorite standup comedian is returning to the Firehouse Theater for a series of performances that will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County.

Jay Leno, longtime host of “The Tonight Show” and a part-time resident of the City-by-the-Sea, is scheduled to appear July 18-21. General admission tickets go on sale today at noon at firehousetheater.org.

If you don’t end up landing yourself a ticket — there were some gripes about how fast his last performances sold out — you can win a pair. Find out how here.

• A 26-year-old local man was sentenced to 12 years in prison — with four to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston — after he pleaded no contest to a charge stemming from a 2019 fatal crash on Third Beach Road in Middletown. Read more here.

• In his weekly Spare Change column, Jim Gillis writes about a fond interaction he had with Jim Psaras, who asked him to speak to his class at the old Sullivan School. Read his column here.

• It’s been quite some time since Tiverton High School has introduced a new athletic director. But with the retirement of Bob Murray, Charles “Chuck” Grant is ready to take the reins and brings a wealth of experience. Read more about him here.

• Want to catch Los Angeles Lakers forward Cole Swider in action? The Portsmouth native will be on ESPN2 tonight, but you'll have to stay up pretty late. Tip for the NBA Summer League game against the Phoenix Suns doesn't start until 10 p.m.

• The French in 1780 Newport, a three-day living history event put on by the Newport Historical Society, kicks off today with a slew of things to do. Learn more here.

• The Waterfront Concerts outdoor music series continues tonight with James Montgomery and his All-Star Blues Band, who always put on an energetic show. They hit the stage at 5 p.m. at King Park in Newport. Find a list of all the free summertime music concerts here.

• Speaking of music, Newport Live will present Mark Erelli at the Norman Bird Sanctuary tonight at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $35. Learn more here.

• And in more music news, Sail Newport on Saturday night is hosting its Reggae Night at the Newport Regatta. Learn more here.

• Residents of Portsmouth can receive free admission to the Coggeshall Farm Museum in Bristol today, but pre-registration is required. Learn more here.

• Cardines Field is into the final eight in the online contest to determine the best summertime collegiate baseball field in the U.S. Voting is simple: Just click this link, find the Newport Gulls logo and click again.

• Once again, the state Department of Health is advising people not to make contact with lower Melville Pond because of blue-green algae blooms.

• From the inbox: According to a recent study, Providence ranks inside the top 10 on a list of most walkable cities for renters. New York City comes in at No. 1. Find the full list and the methodology used here.

Love getting Rise & Shine! sent to your inbox each morning? Help support it by becoming a digital subscriber for as little as $1. Click here to get started.

Born today

Toby Keith (musician), 61

Kevin Bacon (actor), 64

Anjelica Huston (actress), 71

Wolfgang Puck (celebrity chef), 73

Jeffrey Tambor (actor), 78

Weather report

Low tides: 8:29 a.m., 9:47 p.m.

High tides: 2:53 a.m., 3:31 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:17 a.m. Sunset: 8:22 p.m.

Water temperature: 67.7 degrees.

Municipal meetings

No meetings scheduled

Local obituaries

Today is …

Be a Kid Again Day

National Freezer Pop Day

National Video Game Day

Blast from the Past

Got a news tip, story idea or just want to drop me a line? Don't be a stranger. Send an email to sbarrett@newportri.com.

Comments / 0

Related
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: July 9

Good Morning, today is Saturday, July 9. 🌊 WUN’s Frank O’Donnell caught up with Al Ducharme, a Cranston native, who will be inducted into the Rhode Island Comedy Hall of Fame on July 23. Read the interview. 🌊 When Casey and Nick Sanginario discuss their wellness centers,...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
nerej.com

Toppa and Kirton of Lila Delman Compass sell Newport land site for $11 million

Newport, RI Lila Delman Compass negotiated the sale of 339 Ocean Ave. Lot A for $11 million. In September of 2021, Lila Delman Compass sold Lot B of the ‘Seaward’ Compound with two existing residences for $16 million. The combined sale of both lots totals $27 million. Kendra Toppa, Newport County sales manager/managing broker, and Eric Kirton, associate broker, jointly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in both transactions. Alexander Walsh Esq., with Sayer Regan & Thayer, LLP represented the seller and Eric Chappell Esq., with Chapell & Chappell, represented the buyer.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

On This Day in RI History: July 8, 1663 – King Charles II grants Rhode Island charter

On July 8th, 1663, 27 years after Roger Williams arrived in the colony, King Charles II gave Rhode Island its first royal charter. The Charter provided royal recognition to the Colony of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations, as it was known at the time. It outlined many freedoms for the inhabitants of Rhode Island and was the guiding document of the colony’s government (and later the state) for a period of 180 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Espn2#Celebrity Chef#Rise Shine#The Daily News#Asian#The Firehouse Theater#Sullivan School#Tiverton High School
nerej.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust acquires Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina for $174 million

Newport, RI Pebblebrook Hotel Trust acquired the AAA Four Diamond 257-room Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina (Gurney’s Newport) for $174.0 million. Gurney’s Newport is a 10-acre waterside resort located on Goat Island. The independent resort has 360-degree unobstructed water views of Narragansett Bay as well as Newport Harbor, and the Newport Bridge, creating a coastal New England experience. Gurney’s Newport features 257 guestrooms, including 18 suites, and 80,000 s/f of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, surrounded by lawns, water views, a marina, and a lighthouse. The resort contains a wide variety of waterside eateries, including Showfish Newport and The Pineapple Club, which feature ingredient-driven menus with healthy bites, locally sourced dishes, and seasonal classics. The resort also contains a 22-slip full-service marina with direct access to Gurney’s Newport. Additional resort amenities include a 3,000 s/f spa with nine treatment rooms, outdoor fireplaces throughout, a lobby bar, a grab-and-go coffee shop, a 3,200 s/f waterside pavilion with fantastic views, a resort-style saltwater outdoor pool with poolside cabanas, an indoor pool, a fitness center, and a seasonal ice-skating rink.
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Crowds flock to Wickford Art Festival

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a town tradition, synonymous with summer: The annual Wickford Art Festival. The two-day event, featuring over 180 fine artists, attracts thousands of people to the village each year. This year, organizers were expecting a higher than usual turnout. “Oh, the festival is a display of fantastic artwork from all […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Tiverton Town Council expected to discuss police matters

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Tiverton Town Council is expected to discuss two police related matters during its Monday meeting. The Council will touch on the possibility of a partnership between the Tiverton Police Department and Newport County Mental Health. Also on the agenda is a discussion on approving...
TIVERTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Newport man sentenced to prison for crash that led to death of Fall River graduate, Westport woman

A Newport man has been sentenced to prison due to a crash that led to the death of a local woman. According to Middletown Sergeant Clifford McGregor, on November 16th, 2019 at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Middletown Police Department received a 911 call for a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 830 Third Beach Road in the Town of Middletown, RI. Officers were dispatched and responded to the area and located a white sedan overturned in the roadway. Officers located and identified the operator, then 23-year-old Newport resident Patrick Carson. Kailyn Newton, a 22-year-old female from Westport Massachusetts, was located inside the vehicle and was found to be unresponsive. The Middletown Fire Department arrived on scene and transported Newton to Newport Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island police departments warn residents of text scams

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police are warning people about text scams. “Please be alert for a text scam that appears to be a t-shirt sales site for Rhode Island State Police or other police departments,” state police wrote on twitter. Police said not to click...
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

Truck rollover blocks part of Airport Connector ramp in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said a truck rolled over on Interstate 95 south in Warwick Monday morning. The crash has blocked the right lane of the Airport Connector ramp. No further information was immediately released.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Cardi family holds funeral for matriarch Marion Cardi

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Family and friends held a funeral mass for Marion Cardi Saturday morning. The mass was held at St. Mark Church in Garden City. "[Marion Cardi was] one of the nicest people on the Earth - very caring, very giving and just a downright nice person," Raoul Holzinger, a friend of the Cardi Family, told NBC10. "She'll be missed tremendously."
CRANSTON, RI
spinsheet.com

A Charter Sailboat Cruise to Block Island and Other Quaint Towns

There's so much to experience on a charter out of Newport. As I often say, I love to charter a sailboat out of Newport, RI. There’s just so much to experience there. The last time my friends and I visited Narragansett Bay, we headed east to Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and Cuttyhunk islands. This time we chose to explore Block Island and some of the quaint little towns in the Bay.
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

New Worker Housing: North Main Street – Architecture Critic Morgan

The housing crisis in Providence is not new, but it has reached a crisis point. But what better time to ask how the City of Providence will address the issue than an election year. It is time to be worthy of the Creative Capital moniker by underwriting affordable shelter for our citizens, gathering market forces, government muscle, and responsible design into smart, innovative, yet practical solutions. Let’s start with a commitment to new housing on North Main Street.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick police remind beachgoers of parking fees at city beaches

WARWICK, RI (WLNE) – A reminder for residents in Warwick, you have to pay to go to the beach. The Warwick Police Department, posting on their Facebook page Thursday night, reminding the public of the beach fees. You have to pay to park at Oakland and Conimicut beaches, as...
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact with multiple bodies of water

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth and Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park, Providence due to blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms. An advisory associated with the bloom in Upper Melville Pond (as known as Thurston Gray Pond) remains in effect. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals.
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy