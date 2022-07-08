Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for July 8

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is July 8, the 189th day of the year — 176 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1853, Newport-born Commodore Matthew C. Perry sailed into Tokyo Bay, Japan, establishing a relationship with the Asian country that led to the Treaty of Kanagawa.

Here & Now

• Newport’s favorite standup comedian is returning to the Firehouse Theater for a series of performances that will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County.

Jay Leno, longtime host of “The Tonight Show” and a part-time resident of the City-by-the-Sea, is scheduled to appear July 18-21. General admission tickets go on sale today at noon at firehousetheater.org.

If you don’t end up landing yourself a ticket — there were some gripes about how fast his last performances sold out — you can win a pair. Find out how here.

• A 26-year-old local man was sentenced to 12 years in prison — with four to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston — after he pleaded no contest to a charge stemming from a 2019 fatal crash on Third Beach Road in Middletown. Read more here.

• In his weekly Spare Change column, Jim Gillis writes about a fond interaction he had with Jim Psaras, who asked him to speak to his class at the old Sullivan School. Read his column here.

• It’s been quite some time since Tiverton High School has introduced a new athletic director. But with the retirement of Bob Murray, Charles “Chuck” Grant is ready to take the reins and brings a wealth of experience. Read more about him here.

• Want to catch Los Angeles Lakers forward Cole Swider in action? The Portsmouth native will be on ESPN2 tonight, but you'll have to stay up pretty late. Tip for the NBA Summer League game against the Phoenix Suns doesn't start until 10 p.m.

• The French in 1780 Newport, a three-day living history event put on by the Newport Historical Society, kicks off today with a slew of things to do. Learn more here.

• The Waterfront Concerts outdoor music series continues tonight with James Montgomery and his All-Star Blues Band, who always put on an energetic show. They hit the stage at 5 p.m. at King Park in Newport. Find a list of all the free summertime music concerts here.

• Speaking of music, Newport Live will present Mark Erelli at the Norman Bird Sanctuary tonight at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $35. Learn more here.

• And in more music news, Sail Newport on Saturday night is hosting its Reggae Night at the Newport Regatta. Learn more here.

• Residents of Portsmouth can receive free admission to the Coggeshall Farm Museum in Bristol today, but pre-registration is required. Learn more here.

• Cardines Field is into the final eight in the online contest to determine the best summertime collegiate baseball field in the U.S. Voting is simple: Just click this link, find the Newport Gulls logo and click again.

• Once again, the state Department of Health is advising people not to make contact with lower Melville Pond because of blue-green algae blooms.

• From the inbox: According to a recent study, Providence ranks inside the top 10 on a list of most walkable cities for renters. New York City comes in at No. 1. Find the full list and the methodology used here.

Love getting Rise & Shine! sent to your inbox each morning? Help support it by becoming a digital subscriber for as little as $1. Click here to get started.

Born today

Toby Keith (musician), 61

Kevin Bacon (actor), 64

Anjelica Huston (actress), 71

Wolfgang Puck (celebrity chef), 73

Jeffrey Tambor (actor), 78

Weather report

Low tides: 8:29 a.m., 9:47 p.m.

High tides: 2:53 a.m., 3:31 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:17 a.m. Sunset: 8:22 p.m.

Water temperature: 67.7 degrees.

Municipal meetings

No meetings scheduled

Local obituaries

Today is …

Be a Kid Again Day

National Freezer Pop Day

National Video Game Day

Blast from the Past

Got a news tip, story idea or just want to drop me a line? Don't be a stranger. Send an email to sbarrett@newportri.com.