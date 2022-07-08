ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will a Nile canal project dry up Africa’s largest wetland?

Grist
 3 days ago
This story was originally published by Yale Environment 360 and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Seen from space, the Sudd swamp is a giant green smudge where the White Nile, one of the great river’s two main branches, spreads out across flat arid land, forming myriad...

Grist

Grist

ABOUT

Founded in 1999, Grist is a beacon in the smog — an independent, irreverent news outlet and network of innovators working toward a planet that doesn’t burn and a future that doesn’t suck.

 https://grist.org/

