Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band Playing at The Amp in Carrollton
By Jonathan Dorsey
thecitymenus.com
3 days ago
Carrollton’s Amp Summer Concert Series continues this Saturday, July 9, with one of the country’s most popular Fleetwood Mac tribute acts. Rumours performs renditions of Fleetwood Mac songs while recreating the experience of a concert by...
KENNESAW, Ga. - If a restaurant called Forks and Flavors sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen it featured on the Food Network hit "Restaurant: Impossible." On the episode — which premiered in May — Chef Robert Irvine helped owners David Wilmott and Darnell Morgan come up with a plan for success at their Kennesaw restaurant. Initially a catering business, the owners say they’d been dreaming of opening a restaurant for a long time, and that the pandemic actually encouraged them to come up with a business plan and finally make the dream a reality.
Back in the days of old, before the pandemic, I used to frequent Nick’s in Marietta for trivia with my friends Blake Ray, Zach Reinart, and Patrick Fuller, who were all members of cowpunk hellraisers Blood Oaks. The band consisted of Ray on vocals, Reinart on lead guitar, and Fuller on bass, as well as Ian Mallon on rhythm guitar, and Shane Simmons on drums. I caught a handful of their gigs around the city, from the Masquerade opening for Amigo the Devil to dive bar singalongs at the now-closed Highlander. Every show had the rowdiness of a donnybrook with a touch of theatrics, making Blood Oaks a favorite for local punks looking to cut loose and get a bit silly. This streak of shows halted when COVID swept the world and everyone collectively waited for the storm to pass.
ATLANTA — Sitting in stopped traffic is never an experience to put you in a good mood. One Atlanta woman decided last month that she would do her best to turn the frustrating moment around for drivers. Hailey Ann Smith is a harpist and was leaving a wedding at...
Doughnut shop will bring classic and creative flavors to the growing new urbanist town this fall. Pihakis Restaurant Group is excited to announce Hero Doughnuts and Buns will open its second metro Atlanta location in Trilith in Fayetteville, Ga. in the fall of 2022. Located adjacent to Trilith Studios, the second largest movie studio in North America, Town at Trilith is a booming mixed-use development consisting of extraordinary homes, luxury apartments, micro homes, public greenspace, nature trails, parks, unique shops and restaurants.
Veteran WAGA anchor Portia Bruner will host her own show, which will be called Portia starting this fall. “Portia will be an exciting, locally-produced addition to our line-up,” said senior vice president and general manager, Bill Schneider. “Fox 5 produces more local news than any other station in Atlanta and this show will extend our commitment to serving the north Georgia community.”
If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
HAMPTON, Ga. — Chase Elliott has accomplished so much in his young racing career. A NASCAR Cup Series championship. Most popular driver awards. Fifteen Cup victories at all types of tracks. But one thing is missing. A home win. The 26-year-old Dawsonville, Georgia, native returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway...
A driver from Dawsonville wins a NASCAR race in Atlanta: Chase Elliott took the checkered flag in Sunday afternoon’s running of the Quaker State 400, a race held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. From Atlanta Motor Speedway…. Chase Elliott’s stirring drive to victory in Sunday’s Quaker State...
It’s always a great time to go outside and explore, no matter the weather or season. If you want to make it an afternoon trip or a full day trip, we’ve got you covered with 10 amazing nature centers not far from Atlanta. So hop in the car and go for a quick drive to start experiencing all of the beautiful nature and wildlife that the great state of Georgia has to offer.
Happy National Fried Chicken Day! If you are searching for the best way to celebrate this holiday, look no further than the most popular place to order fried chicken in the entire city. Southerners take their fried chicken very seriously so when it's good, it must really be phenomenal. According...
Video taken by a passenger on a flight from Nashville to Atlanta caught a Southwest Atlanta crew member adding a theatrical performance to the safety video. 'Give this man a raise,' the passenger tweeted.
Cobbler is the perfect ending to any meal — And if you live in Georgia, you better make it peach cobbler. There's nothing better than finishing off some soul food with fresh Georgia peaches cooked in butter and spices. While you're at it, you might as well add a large scoop of ice cream on top. If you're looking for the best peach cobbler in Georgia, look no further. We're here to help.
ATLANTA — Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved staff members. In a heartfelt post, the hospital announced that their gentle-spirited golden retriever Casper has crossed the rainbow bridge. Casper started walking the medical wings 13 years ago, in the fall of...
Dallas is the county seat and city of Paulding County in Georgia, United States. Dallas, a suburb in the north of Atlanta, is located about 38 miles from downtown. It’s is a vibrant metropolis in North Texas. It is also a cultural and commercial hub. The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza in downtown commemorates President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination.
Atlanta, GA – Gunna is sitting in a cell at Fulton County Jail in his hometown of Atlanta awaiting trial on one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO). The WUNNA rapper was denied bond once again last week much to the disappointment of his legal team and will be forced to remain behind bars until at least January 2023.
Vehicle plunged down an embankment in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood (Atlanta, GA)Nationwide Report. On Friday evening, a traffic accident was reported in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place along Brookridge Drive NE. The location is not far from Orme Park [...]
Storms overnight left behind some serious damage across areas of North Georgia and Metro Atlanta. In Cherokee County, severe weather blew a tree into a home in Woodstock. Thankfully the homeowners were okay. Along Bells Ferry Road, just south of the Little River Bridge, a tree took down dome power lines.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners has granted unanimous approval to North American Properties to move forward with its redevelopment of Avenue East Cobb, the Marietta, Ga., lifestyle center it acquired a year ago. Opened in 1999 as one of the first pedestrian-friendly outdoor centers in the nation, the 30-acre...
31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Jamecca Parris as the woman who lost her life following a crash that also injured her child Thursday night on metro Atlanta highway. The fatal traffic accident was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 675 northbound and Anvil Block Road [...]
