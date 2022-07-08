ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rain chances drop in Central Florida with lots of heat

click orlando
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – Expect some drier air in Central Florida leading to lower rain chances for Friday. Expect a high of 96 on Friday with a 20% coverage of rain. [TRENDING: What’s...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Scattered showers, more heat move into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing afternoon scattered showers and storms with a 60% coverage for Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s all week. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect rain chances up to 50% on Tuesday and 60% for Wednesday and...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Passing downpours through the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An onshore wind pattern continues today. Watch for a few showers to push onto the coast this morning. These passing downpours will increase in coverage by the early afternoon. The showers generally push east, with most of the rain east of I-75 by late afternoon. Lower rain chances expected this evening […]
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Chocolate#Weather
click orlando

Getting hot, then pinpointing storms Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Once again we are pinpointing storms into the afternoon on Sunday. A stalled front just north of Florida will continue to act as a focal point for scattered showers and storms. [TRENDING: Cocoa Beach commissioners approve proposal for 6-story tall pier resort | ‘Pulling luggage down...
ORLANDO, FL
keysweekly.com

SEVERAL CITED FOR UNDERSIZED FISH DURING HOLIDAY WEEKEND PATROLS IN THE FLORIDA KEYS

A busy holiday weekend on the Florida Keys waters resulted in several people receiving tickets for catching undersized fish. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation reports that officers Jason Richards, Jeremy Foell and Daniel Jones were on a federal fisheries patrol on July 1 between Key West and Dry Tortugas National Park. During their patrol, they saw a 52-foot Viking called the “Shakedown” out of Boca Raton stationed inside the Warsaw Hole Spawning Special Management Zone, which is closed to fishing for snapper and grouper.
click orlando

Sea turtle nests break record as Volusia County preps for washback season

NEW SMYNA BEACH, Fla. – A record-breaking 1,106 sea turtles nests have been deposited on Volusia County beaches, and nearly half of them are in New Smyrna Beach, according to county officials. This record comes two months into nesting season and after fluctuating numbers since 2019. About 500 sea...
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
Debbie Centeno

You Don't Need to Drive an Hour to the Beach, Just Drop by Island H2O to Cool Off

Island H2O Water Park- image by Island H2O Water Park. Wow, it is hot outside. For the past month, my thermometer has read the 90s and as high as 103 degrees. It’s no wonder we do not see children riding their bikes, scooters, skates, or playing basketball outside. If you live in an apartment complex with pool facilities or a house with a pool, then it is easy for you and your children to cool off. But not everyone has a pool to refresh in. To make matters worse, if you live in Central Florida, such as Clermont, as I do, the beaches are far. So where do we go for some local summer fun?
KISSIMMEE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Aggressive alligator’ forces Florida park to close temporarily

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A Florida park closed Sunday morning because of an “aggressive alligator,” according to the Mount Dora Police Department. The police department said Palm Island Park would reopen sometime in the future, but no other details about the alligator or reopening date for the 8-acre nature preserve were given.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: Is it legal to ride in a trailer?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Is it legal to ride in a trailer? Just saw a landscaper trailer...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

UCF student is Florida’s first winner of Miss India Worldwide

FORDS, N.J. – A University of Central Florida student has become Florida’s first winner of the Miss India Worldwide beauty pageant. Khushi Patel, who is currently a third-year Pre-Med student at UCF, took home the tiara June 24 at the Miss India Worldwide 2022 Grand Finale, held at Royal Albert’s Palace in New Jersey.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida gas prices drop for 4th week in a row

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices continue to drop, hitting a two-month low. According to AAA, gas prices are down for the fourth straight week after reaching record highs. The average price per gallon is now $4.42. “Floridians are getting some welcome relief from record high prices at the...
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Captain D’s continues expansion in Florida

FLORIDA – Florida loves seafood and Captain D’s, a popular fast-casual seafood restaurant, is continuing its expansion in the Sunshine State to meet the demand, Captain D’s has announced. Captain D’s opened a new location this week in Spring Hill and says additional locations are coming soon...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy