Rain chances drop in Central Florida with lots of heat

Island H2O Water Park- image by Island H2O Water Park. Wow, it is hot outside. For the past month, my thermometer has read the 90s and as high as 103 degrees. It’s no wonder we do not see children riding their bikes, scooters, skates, or playing basketball outside. If you live in an apartment complex with pool facilities or a house with a pool, then it is easy for you and your children to cool off. But not everyone has a pool to refresh in. To make matters worse, if you live in Central Florida, such as Clermont, as I do, the beaches are far. So where do we go for some local summer fun?

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO