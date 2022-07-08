ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Plans for new Chesterfield schools in the works as average capacity reaches 93%

By Sabrina Shutters
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More students are filling up Chesterfield County Public Schools and the school board is making some changes to handle the increasing capacity.

The district is planning to renovate some schools and bring at least four new school buildings to the area.

TOP STORY: Chesterfield building new public schools, renovating old ones

ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

