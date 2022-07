OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies were the rule across the area this afternoon, with just a few cumulous clouds bubbling up in the heat of the day. Temperatures actually coming in slightly below average for this time of year, reaching the middle 80s around the metro. Plenty of humidity in the air bringing us heat index readings in the low 90s. That humidity not going anywhere any time soon. Temperatures will hold in the 80s for most of the evening, finally dipping into the upper 70s by 10pm.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO