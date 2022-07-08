ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TX

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Anderson, Dallas, Ellis, Freestone, Henderson, Hill, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Dallas; Ellis; Freestone; Henderson; Hill; Johnson; Kaufman; Leon; Limestone; Navarro; Parker; Rockwall; Tarrant; Van Zandt HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 and temperatures up to 105. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Eastland, Erath, Falls by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Comanche; Coryell; Eastland; Erath; Falls; Hamilton; Hood; Lampasas; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Palo Pinto; Robertson; Somervell; Stephens EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. * WHERE...Portions of north central and south central Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Upshur; Wood HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High heat and humidity values will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Atascosa, Bastrop, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 03:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Atascosa; Bastrop; Bexar; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Dimmit; Fayette; Frio; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Lavaca; Lee; Llano; Maverick; Medina; Travis; Uvalde; Williamson; Wilson; Zavala HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat indices ranging from 105 to 112 degrees and high temperatures up to 106 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, TX
County
Bell County, TX
City
Anderson, TX
County
Robertson County, TX
City
Jacksboro, TX
County
Ellis County, TX
County
Wise County, TX
County
Hill County, TX
County
Jack County, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
County
Grayson County, TX
County
Delta County, TX
County
Bosque County, TX
County
Milam County, TX
County
Palo Pinto County, TX
County
Collin County, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
County
Van Zandt County, TX
County
Somervell County, TX
County
Hood County, TX
City
Denton, TX
County
Henderson County, TX
City
Milam, TX
City
Killeen, TX
County
Rockwall County, TX
City
Parker, TX
County
Lamar County, TX
City
Montague, TX
County
Falls County, TX
County
Parker County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
County
Anderson County, TX
County
Hunt County, TX
County
Fannin County, TX
County
Mclennan County, TX
City
Henderson, TX
County
Freestone County, TX
County
Limestone County, TX
County
Kaufman County, TX
County
Tarrant County, TX
County
Cooke County, TX
City
Fannin, TX
County
Rains County, TX
County
Hopkins County, TX
County
Navarro County, TX
County
Denton County, TX
County
Montague County, TX
County
Leon County, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Johnston, Love, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Coal; Johnston; Love; Marshall HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Coal, Carter, Johnston, Atoka, Love, Marshall and Bryan Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT today. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Houston, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Houston; Madison EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum air temperatures up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Houston, Madison, Burleson and Brazos Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Johnson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Johnson County in north central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Godley, or 8 miles northwest of Cleburne, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cleburne, Joshua and Godley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy