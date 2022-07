The co-founders revealed that they have been looking for companies and partners to invest in the exchange and have often been under NDAs with them. Crypto trading platform, CoinFLEX, has issued a statement after admitting a “lack of responsiveness in the last two weeks.” The two co-founders, Sudhu Arumugam and Mark Lamb, announced commencing arbitration at Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) to recover the $84 million losses from a customer. The company claimed that the individual had a legal obligation under the agreement to pay but refused to do so.

