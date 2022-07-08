ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red River Gorge hosting rock climbing clinic this weekend

By WEKU
 3 days ago
Irina & Eugene Moskalev/volgariver - stock.adobe.com / https://www.fs.usda.gov/ Red River Gorge

The Red River Gorge in the Daniel Boone National Forest is a popular site for adventure seekers. One of the big draws is the how suitable it is for rock climbing.

While it is a popular hobby, it does come with considerable risk. There is an event planned to teach climbers safety tips this weekend at the Gladie Visitor’s Center in the Red River Gorge. Erik Kloeker is the owner of Bluegrass Climbing School.

“It’s kind of catered towards any individual that wants to come and see what climbing in the Gorge is about and how to do that safely, learn a little bit more about our climbing school and the things we offer, to see the kind of opportunities climbing has to offer in the Red River Gorge,” Kloeker said.

He said they often have experienced climbers attending, but it is open to everyone.

“And then we also have people who have never done it before who are just interested in seeing what its all about, you know? What is a day of climbing look like? What is it look like when you go out to the cliff and how do you set up the ropes?”

Kloeker said safety is always a priority when talking to potential climbers. The “Ask a Guide” event is taking place Saturday from 10:30AM until 3PM at the Gladie Visitors’ Center in the Red River Gorge.

WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
