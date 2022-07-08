Grounded: Air Travel Collapse May Be Deliberate

Photo : AFP

The friendly skies are a distant memory, as air travel woes continue in the U.S. and around the world. Staffing shortages and exploding fuel costs have combined to create what some are calling a "new normal" of cancellations, delays, fewer flights and higher prices for flyers. The obvious culprit is the lack of pilots, flight attendants and other key airline personnel, many of whom were let go or retired during the pandemic slowdowns of the last two years. That has left air carriers unable to meet the demand that has rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels.

But a closer look at the situation reveals there may be something more insidious at work. "This seems to be a nexus of all sorts of things---rising fuel prices, pilot shortages, and something else," says Andrea Windburg, deputy editor of the American Thinker. "And it's that 'something else'---that suddenly the whole worldwide industry is collapsing---that's making people very nervous."

Widburg has written a new piece citing evidence from those within the industry in Europe, who believe the collapse of air travel is by design---part of the left's anti-fossil fuel agenda. After all, one of the tenets of the green new deal was the end of air travel as we know it, and President Biden has pledged to "end" fossil fuels. "Don't forget that throughout the full lockdowns in early 2020, leftist outlets were reveling in the fact that air pollution dropped because nobody was going anywhere," says Widburg. "There seems to be either a very big coincidence, or a real concerted effort by the left to use what happened during COVID to return the world to a pre-modern time."

Put another way, this could be the 'Great Reset' we've heard celebrated on the left since the start of the pandemic---a chance to redesign the world economy into a green utopia. If getting people out of their cars is a stated goal of the left, then it stands to reason that getting people off of airplanes would follow.

"What is happening right now---disruptive and terrible though it is---is something that a lot of people have been very open about wanting for a long time," says Widburg.