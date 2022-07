GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Tallahassee based organization gave away school supplies at a sporting goods store in Gainesville just weeks before school is set to begin again. GameTime Prep partnered with Florida Kidcare to give out 100 backpacks at the Hibbett Sports on Archer Road in Gainesville on Saturday. All but three bags were given out over a perod of three hours.

