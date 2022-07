This is the latest in our series of "county spotlights" We have already featured Chenango and Genesee county's and now it is Broome County's turn in the spotlight. Broome County is one of the largest counties in Upstate's "Southern Tier." With around 200,000 residents, There are several big cities as well as many smaller villages and towns. Binghamton is the county seat and the biggest city with 50,000 residents.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO