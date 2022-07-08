ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Glimpses of India event will continue in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s week-long Glimpses of India event continues on Friday. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and...

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala family business of more than 60 years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One family business is going on more than 60 years of serving the state from its headquarters in Ocala. In this week’s weekly buzz, we’ll tell you why Florida Metal Building Services continues to stay true to its Marion County roots. Copyright 2022 WCJB....
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville car scene thrives amid gas prices and noise complaints

The red interior of Max Nagel’s father’s fully-restored Oldsmobile Cutlass was mesmerizing; it awakened his love for cars and kickstarted his future fleet. “He would drive it around and he would get looks from everyone,” Nagel said. “I kind of made my own bond to it, as I did with all my cars.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocala, FL
Lifestyle
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
WCJB

Marion Cultural Alliance wraps up week of events

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Marion County got a taste of Indian culture and the meaning of traditional clothing and dances. The Marion Cultural Alliance wrapped up a week full of events teaching people about the culture. The theme was called Glimpses of India. People learned about Indian art,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Thousands of dogs competed for best in show at the World Equestrian Center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of dogs were at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala for the Citrus County Kennel Club dog show. All breeds including English Bulldogs, Fox Terriers and Irish Wolfhounds competed against each other during the three-day event. Professional to junior handlers showed off their furry friends...
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Churning out champions on Florida's horse farms

Amid scenic pastureland 20 minutes north of Ocala sits a small farm called Magic Oaks. It's the birthplace of Medina Spirit, the star-crossed colt who hit the finish line first at last year's Kentucky Derby. Only a few miles away you'll find the McKethan Brothers Training Center. That's where American...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sari#Wcjb
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville: The Rise of GRU

As inflation continues and gas prices soar, Gainesville residents fear monthly utility bills. A Facebook post linking a petition to lower climbing Gainesville Regional Utilities rates garnered 263 comments as of Sunday. Angela Casteel, a 46-year-old Gainesville resident who made the petition, said her June bill was about $100 more than in previous months. Residents can voice concerns during public comment at the utility advisory board meeting July 19.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Tallahassee-based organization gives away dozens of backpacks at Gainesville store

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Tallahassee based organization gave away school supplies at a sporting goods store in Gainesville just weeks before school is set to begin again. GameTime Prep partnered with Florida Kidcare to give out 100 backpacks at the Hibbett Sports on Archer Road in Gainesville on Saturday. All but three bags were given out over a perod of three hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL
point2homes.com

846 KLINE STREET, The Villages, Sumter County, FL, 32162

LOCATION/BOND PAID/GOLF CART GARAGE/ 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM Gardenia Floor Plan in The Village of Virginia Trace! Large CORNER LOT with GOLF CART GARAGE. Illuminated by 5 SOLAR TUBES spread across the home! Features an EXTENDED LANAI with built-in WET BAR and Chattahoochee River Rock flooring. Stacked-stone PATIO WITH GAZEBO extends from Lanai. 6” CROWN MOULDING and Window SHUTTERS Throughout! ROOF 2020, TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER 2019. GAS-LOG FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. The spacious kitchen boasts upgraded STAINLESS appliances, GRANITE countertops and backsplash, and PULL-OUTS in cabinetry for ease of access. WAINSCOTING in kitchen. Split floor plan with POCKET DOOR to Guest Suite, great for privacy when hosting or working in home office! Built-in MURPHY BED and LARGE WINDOW in office/study. Guest bathroom equipped with tub/shower combo and SOLAR TUBE! The owner’s suite features SLIDING GLASS DOORS for additional LANAI ACCESS, DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS, Corian Counters with DOUBLE VANITY, and a GLASS DOOR Shower. Other Features Include Whole-house Water Filtration System, Built-in cabinetry and UTILITY SINK in the Garage, ATTIC with pull-down stairs, Lightning Protection System, and much more. This home could be the next chapter in YOUR story.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
villages-news.com

$5,200 fine should not be forgiven

The $5,200 fine should not be forgiven. A lien should have been applied to the property and collected in 2021 when it was sold to the LLC. If a lien was on property and title company failed to collect at sale, then title company should pay. If The Villages failed to apply lien to property, then they are at fault and should forgive debt.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident weighs in on airport expansion, grocer options

When we moved to Ocala five years ago, what we found so wonderful was that it was a smaller city filled with beautiful parks, nice shops, a lovely and quaint downtown, and good people. It always amazes me when I hear newcomers to our beautiful community complain about the lack...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GFR event celebrates new candidates

Eight Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR) first responder candidates officially committed to serving the City of Gainesville during a signing ceremony in front of family and friends on July 1. The event took place at the City’s Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center right before the start of a monthly midnight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

The Developer is using amenity money to purchase the Florida Turnpike!

The Developer has purchased the Florida Turnpike and will move the Turnpike away from The Villages. Just relax as it may take a few years to complete this project. I think this purchase is a great use of our amenity fees. Dan Whitney. Village of Collier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy