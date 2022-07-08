ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

Lake Cumberland Regional Airport to undergo runway strengthening

By Derek Aaron
lakercountry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Aviation Administration is set to provide just over $160,000 through the Airport Improvement Program...

lakercountry.com

Comments / 1

Related
lakercountry.com

Russell County now yellow on new COVID map

Russell County is now yellow on the new COVID map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. The new map released over the weekend shows Russell County in the yellow, or medium COVID level. All of Russell County’s neighboring counties are now in the yellow or in the red,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WBIR

No injuries reported after train cars derail in McCreary County

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. — No one was hurt after four train cars derailed in McCreary County, Kentucky Sunday morning. According to McCreary County dispatchers, the Whitley City Fire Department responded to the derailment, saying four storage cars went off the tracks. Dispatchers said the train was operated by Norfolk...
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
point2homes.com

4005 Hollyhock Lane, Richmond, Madison County, KY, 40475

New construction home has an estimated completion is end of August 2022. This lovely split bedroom floor plan consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The open-concept kitchen features a spacious island with granite countertops, tiled back splash and stainless-steel appliances. Enjoy your very own private first-floor primary suite with a walk-in closet and double-vanity bath. LVP is included throughout the home; 8' ceilings with a 9' trey in the great room; primary bath shower walls tiled; attic access in utility room. Reach out to one of our Sales Agents today to discuss the options still available to personalize the interior colors of your home! Estimated completion date is end of August 2022.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky railroad company preps for improvements thanks to federal grant

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky-based R.J. Corman Railroad Company has received a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The short-line railroad will use the money to make several improvements to its lines, collectively called the Bluegrass Multimodal Freight Improvement Project. What You Need...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
County
Pulaski County, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Government
City
Somerset, KY
Somerset, KY
Government
Somerset, KY
Lifestyle
Pulaski County, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Hal Rogers Parkway near Manchester back open

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - 7-9-2022 Update: Clay County Dispatch confirms the road is back open. Kentucky State Police confirmed a traffic detour near mile marker 20 on the Hal Rogers Parkway due to downed power lines. According to KSP, the two downed lines are live wires. Crews are actively working...
wymt.com

Clay County senior citizens hit the dancefloor for 1950′s themed ‘prom’

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Songs from Elvis Presley and the Rolling Stones could be heard from the Clay Community Center in Manchester on Friday. Jennifer Jackson, who acts as a medium between insurance agencies and consumers in the region, put on a 1950′s themed prom for senior citizens. “I...
lakercountry.com

Fiscal Court to meet this evening

The Russell County Fiscal Court will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. in the courtroom of the old Russell County Courthouse. The court will transfer funds to various entities including the jail, tourism, dispatch, and others. We’ll have more from the meeting...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky man killed in logging accident in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say 53-year-old Tony Burton of Columbia died Wednesday in a logging accident on Tower Road in Adair County. According to State Police, Burton was on a farm tractor moving timber, when it overturned into a deep ravine, trapping Burton underneath the tractor. State Police say Burton died on the scene.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Aviation#Infrastructure
kentuckytoday.com

KNOCK, KNOCK: Has anybody seen this bird?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday a six-month extension before officially declaring the ivory-billed woodpecker extinct and is reopening the public comment period on the proposed rule for another 30 days. On Sept. 30, 2021, the Service published a proposed rule to remove...
FRANKFORT, KY
lakercountry.com

Pursuit in Casey County lands Eubank woman in jail

A vehicle pursuit on Saturday that began in neighboring Casey County ended in the arrest of a Eubank woman, according to Kentucky State Police. Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, a KSP Trooper performed a traffic stop on a 2007 Ford Edge on KY 70, west of Bethelridge in Casey County for a traffic violation. Shortly after making contact with the driver, the vehicle fled. The trooper returned to his patrol vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued until the vehicle ran out of fuel on KY 328 in Lincoln County at which time the suspect was taken into custody.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
wymt.com

Whitley County pair arrested on drug charges

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people in Whitley County were arrested early Sunday morning and have each been charged with a litany of drug offenses. Deputies were on routine patrol near KY 26 in Corbin when they spotted a car suspiciously parked alongside the ramp from KY 3041 to KY 26. During the investigation, deputies made contact with a woman, 38-year-old Michelle Faulkner of Richmond, and could hear the cracking of branches along the wood line. Investigating further, officers found a man, 40-year-old Danny Smith of Corbin, lying in a thicket with a backpack nearby.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
styleblueprint.com

The Kentucky Lavender Farm You Need to Know About

Down a gravel road just off Highway 39 in Somerset, Kentucky, there sits a small lavender farm run by Allison Horseman and her mother, Mary May. Since 2013, Allison and Mary May have been living and breathing lavender. Each year, they open Woodstock Lavender Co. to the public for a limited time, offering teas, classes, and “you-cut” opportunities, allowing guests to pick their own lavender bunches to take home. During the off-season, the mother-daughter duo invents new and exciting lavender creations with their harvest.
SOMERSET, KY
z93country.com

Search Underway for Missing Person

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron is requesting anyone who may know the location of Ricky Griffis of Monticello, Ky. to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office ASAP. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Deputy Joe Horne responded to a call from Ricky’s family stating they had not seen nor heard from him since Monday, July 4th which was uncommon for Ricky. Ricky did not show up for work either. The family received a returned text message from Ricky on Tuesday, July 5th at 9:29 am with him saying he was stuck in the woods. No other contact has been made with Ricky since then. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Ricky’s vehicle was located in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County. A search of the area by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and an extended search by the Wayne County Rescue Squad along with family members with Ricky not being located. The search and investigation are continuing.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

RCHS student part of unique academic team championship

Trey Stephens, a junior at Russell County High School, was part of this year’s Open Academic Summer Tournament championship team at Tusculum University in Tennessee on Saturday. Stephens joined Adair County High School sophomore Bailey Watts and two underclassmen from the University of Florida in the unique team-up for...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Ohio man drowns in Lake Cumberland over the weekend

An Ohio man drowned in Lake Cumberland over the weekend, according to Jamestown Fire and Rescue. Fire Chief Jeff Landers told WJRS News a 58-year-old Ohio man, whose identity was later confirmed as Gary “Todd” Blankenship by the Russell County Coroner’s Office, was discovered in about 14 feet of water in the Low Gap area of the lake.
harrodsburgherald.com

Police Identify Both Drivers Killed In Head-On Collision

Officials have released the identities of the two drivers who died in a fiery head on collision on the Bluegrass Parkway in Mercer County. Donald Jackson, 82, of Cynthiana, and Joshua Eversole, 33, of Nelson County, perished in the crash, which happened approximately 5:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4, around mile marker 53.
MERCER COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy