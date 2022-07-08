ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions linger surrounding alleged mass shooting plans on independence day weekend

By Allie Barefoot
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Since Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith’s press conference on Wednesday discussing the stopped alleged mass shooting at Dogwood Dell, conflicting information has been released regarding the planned attack.

Mayor Levar Stoney and Chief Smith said the alleged attack targeted Dogwood Dell. However, Richmond Police Department spokesperson, Tracy Walker, said the ‘anonymous tip’ did not specify a specific location.

Public records have been obtained about 52-year-old suspect Julio-Alvarado-Dubon, who was arrested on the charges of gun possession by an unlawful alien — a Class 6 felony.

The second suspect, 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel, has the exact charges. The two were roommates when police entered their home on the 3100 block of Columbia Street on July 1st.

The arrest warrant for Alvarado-Dubon indicates he has lived in Richmond for three years and six months in New Jersey and has worked in construction for three years. The warrant cites that the 52-year-old had a visa that expired four years ago. Sources say Bacarcel has been deported twice already.

Now the Guatemalan government tells us they are seeking interviews with the suspects.

Richmond police withhold evidence of alleged mass shooting plot, Guatemalan government seeks suspect interviews

