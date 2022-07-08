Missing man in Fayette County found safe

JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Punxsutawney-based State Police conducted a vehicle stop on a 2007 Pontiac G5 for multiple equipment violations near the intersection of Adrian Road and Harmony Road, in Young Township, Jefferson County, around 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Medical helicopters were called to transport two people to hospitals following a crash in Unity Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened early Monday morning on Route 982 near Coventry Lane. Two vehicles were involved. The extent of the injuries of the people injured has not...
FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said they’ve identified a suspect after a 74-year-old man was assaulted at a personal care home. Police said the incident happened Sunday at Fawn Care LLC in Fawn Township. The victim was taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital where he told investigators that...
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police have announced they’re looking for a man who abandoned a pet at a local business. Police haven’t said specifically where the incident happened or what kind of animal was involved but they did say the incident happened on July 5. They released...
Fire broke out at the Midtown Plaza Apartments on Sinclair Street in McKeesport on Sunday but no injuries were reported. An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said county police, fire and EMS were on the scene at the high-rise. The dispatcher said the fire was reported around 6 p.m.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An overnight police standoff in Bedford County ended with a man being taken into custody. The 18 hour standoff began Thursday night around 10 p.m. at a home along South Scrubgrass Road in Imler where multiple people were held up. For hours, authorities tried...
PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire inside an apartment in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. on the 1700 block of Cliff Street. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. There was no initial...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A pilot was airlifted to the hospital after a plane crash this morning in Indiana County.WCCS Radio reported the crash happened when the pilot tried to land at the Jimmy Stewart Airport.This happened about an hour before an airshow there was supposed to start. Airport management said the pilot was not affiliated with the airshow, and it started on time after the crash was cleaned up.The FAA is still investigating.
INDIANA, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Indiana County. The crash happened at Jimmy Stewart Airport in Indiana on Sunday morning. The single engine Arion Lightning LS-1 crashed while landing. The pilot was the only person onboard and was taken...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing man from Fayette County.Police say Douglas Blanda, 63, was last seen walking on Perry Road in Jefferson Township on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white sleeves and blue jeans. Blanda, who is 5-foot-10 with black and gray hair and brown eyes, is believed to be carrying a black garbage bag, police said.Anyone with information can call 911 or 724-929-6262.
Two patients were flown by separate medical helicopters to trauma centers in Pittsburgh after a head-on collision Monday on Route 982 in Unity, according to firefighters. The collision occurred at 5:58 a.m. at the highway’s intersection at Coventry Lane in the vicinity of Glengarry Golf Course, said Pleasant Unity Fire Chief John Bacha.
CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department has issued a missing child alert for 14-year-old Micelle Munoz who hasn’t been seen since Thursday. she was last seen wearing a red tank top, black shorts, red sneakers, and brown glasses. If you see Michelle please call the Vineland Police...
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Fire crews battled a house fire in Jefferson Hills Sunday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, crews responded to the 100 block of Roberts Drive around 12:04 p.m. Firefighters said the flames were strongly damaging the attic when they arrived. The second floor window was...
New Kensington police charged a woman wanted on an warrants with a felony after they said she lied about having drugs in her possession when she was arrested for driving with a license that was suspended for DUI. Ashley Rae Karns, 38, was charged with felony possession of contraband by...
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. – According to a report from the West Virginia State Police, on July 10, a search warrant was executed by troopers from the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment and the Preston County Sheriff’s Department after two previous arrests led to the warrant. Law enforcement...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say two men, Jack Rozemberg and Gruia Pasc, committed what’s called a quick-change theft. According to the criminal complaint, one of the men showed a cashier at the Route 19 Walmart $900 for a laptop computer but then slid $400 back into his pocket before the money was put into the register.
WEST BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — A water main break left mud and flooding outside of multiple homes in Washington County. Channel 11 observed firefighters pumping water out of nearby houses. The break happened overnight on West Main Street in West Brownsville. It is unclear how many homes were impacted by...
GLENSHAW, Pa. — A fallen Oakdale police officer was laid to rest Saturday after beingshot and killed last weekend while off-duty. Allegheny County Police said the 23-year-old officer, Charles "Chuckie" Stipetich was followed to his parents' house in Blawnox by 40-year-old Kevin McSwiggen after a road rage incident. Police said McSwiggen confronted Stipetich.
