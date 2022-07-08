ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

Missing man in Fayette County found safe

By Nick Matoney
wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 63-year-old man who had...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Area Woman Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges

JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Punxsutawney-based State Police conducted a vehicle stop on a 2007 Pontiac G5 for multiple equipment violations near the intersection of Adrian Road and Harmony Road, in Young Township, Jefferson County, around 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two people injured in Westmoreland County crash

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Medical helicopters were called to transport two people to hospitals following a crash in Unity Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened early Monday morning on Route 982 near Coventry Lane. Two vehicles were involved. The extent of the injuries of the people injured has not...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

74-year-old man assaulted at personal care home in Fawn Township

FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said they’ve identified a suspect after a 74-year-old man was assaulted at a personal care home. Police said the incident happened Sunday at Fawn Care LLC in Fawn Township. The victim was taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital where he told investigators that...
ARNOLD, PA
wtae.com

Greensburg police seek man who abandoned pet at local business

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police have announced they’re looking for a man who abandoned a pet at a local business. Police haven’t said specifically where the incident happened or what kind of animal was involved but they did say the incident happened on July 5. They released...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No injuries reported in fire at McKeesport high-rise

Fire broke out at the Midtown Plaza Apartments on Sinclair Street in McKeesport on Sunday but no injuries were reported. An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said county police, fire and EMS were on the scene at the high-rise. The dispatcher said the fire was reported around 6 p.m.
MCKEESPORT, PA
WJAC TV

18 hour police standoff ends in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An overnight police standoff in Bedford County ended with a man being taken into custody. The 18 hour standoff began Thursday night around 10 p.m. at a home along South Scrubgrass Road in Imler where multiple people were held up. For hours, authorities tried...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One person injured in Hill District fire

PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire inside an apartment in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. on the 1700 block of Cliff Street. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. There was no initial...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pilot taken to hospital after airport crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A pilot was airlifted to the hospital after a plane crash this morning in Indiana County.WCCS Radio reported the crash happened when the pilot tried to land at the Jimmy Stewart Airport.This happened about an hour before an airshow there was supposed to start. Airport management said the pilot was not affiliated with the airshow, and it started on time after the crash was cleaned up.The FAA is still investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State police looking for missing man Douglas Blanda

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing man from Fayette County.Police say Douglas Blanda, 63, was last seen walking on Perry Road in Jefferson Township on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white sleeves and blue jeans. Blanda, who is 5-foot-10 with black and gray hair and brown eyes, is believed to be carrying a black garbage bag, police said.Anyone with information can call 911 or 724-929-6262.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 medical helicopters dispatched to crash in Unity, firefighters say

Two patients were flown by separate medical helicopters to trauma centers in Pittsburgh after a head-on collision Monday on Route 982 in Unity, according to firefighters. The collision occurred at 5:58 a.m. at the highway’s intersection at Coventry Lane in the vicinity of Glengarry Golf Course, said Pleasant Unity Fire Chief John Bacha.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

14-Year-Old Reported Missing in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department has issued a missing child alert for 14-year-old Micelle Munoz who hasn’t been seen since Thursday. she was last seen wearing a red tank top, black shorts, red sneakers, and brown glasses. If you see Michelle please call the Vineland Police...
CUMBERLAND, MD
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle house fire in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Fire crews battled a house fire in Jefferson Hills Sunday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, crews responded to the 100 block of Roberts Drive around 12:04 p.m. Firefighters said the flames were strongly damaging the attic when they arrived. The second floor window was...
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
WBOY 12 News

Two charged after drugs, stolen property found

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. – According to a report from the West Virginia State Police, on July 10, a search warrant was executed by troopers from the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment and the Preston County Sheriff’s Department after two previous arrests led to the warrant. Law enforcement...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Off-duty officer killed in road rage shooting laid to rest

GLENSHAW, Pa. — A fallen Oakdale police officer was laid to rest Saturday after beingshot and killed last weekend while off-duty. Allegheny County Police said the 23-year-old officer, Charles "Chuckie" Stipetich was followed to his parents' house in Blawnox by 40-year-old Kevin McSwiggen after a road rage incident. Police said McSwiggen confronted Stipetich.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

