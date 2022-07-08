ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

MTM On The Road: Only One More Day Left of the National Cherry Festival

By Lauren Creighton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUDh9_0gYkY2zG00

The 96th National Cherry Festival is wrapping up in Traverse City!

The festival culminates on Saturday with the Cherry Royale Parade.

Today, 2021-2022 National Cherry Queen Allie Graziano passes on the crown at the Queen’s Coronation. The much-anticipated event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at the Hagerty Center, with the next National Cherry Queen being crowned at 7:30 p.m.

Several events also begin or continue today, such as the Ultimate Air Dogs, Cherries Got Talent and the Meijer Festival of Races!

For a full list of times and events, visit here.

Wake up with Lauren and Stephanie as they preview all of the fun events happening at the National Cherry Festival!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traverse City, MI
Society
Traverse City, MI
Lifestyle
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Society
9&10 News

Traverse Area District Library Hosts Out of This World Mobile Planetarium

Grownups are often telling kids to ‘shoot for the stars’, and Monday the Traverse Area District Library made that a little more possible. The library hosted the Michigan Science Center of Detroit and their mobile planetarium. It’s a chance for visitors to check out the constellations and planets and have a discussion about the possibility of water and life on other planets.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Gaylord Ready for 2022 Alpenfest Despite May Tornado

The 57th Alpenfest in Gaylord is a week full of fun activities for everyone. Businesses and volunteers are getting ready for the large crowds that are anticipated to come. “We had record crowds here last year, and we’re anticipating even more people this year, joining us in the fun and activities, here at the festival,” says 2022 Alpen Fest chairman, Ken Mattei.
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Cherry Festival#Mtm#On The Road#Cherry#Cherries#Local Life#Localevent#The Cherry Royale Parade
9&10 News

Glen Arbor Arts Center Hosts Artist Pop Up

The annual Artist Pop Up in Glen Arbor is underway – a chance for the public to see the creative process at work. The Glen Arbor Arts Center’s Pop Up is part of their 6 Feet Apart series – which was started during the pandemic as a way for the public to still be able to enjoy the arts – but taking place outside.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
9&10 News

Brewvine: Expansion at Petoskey Brewing

For this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to Petoskey Brewing where they have recently expanded their beer garden, drink menu and locations. The crew at Petoskey Brewing is always working on new beer, but now they have their own line of liquor. Originally...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
The Grand Rapids Press

One of the ‘most storied and decorated cheesemakers in the country’ is right here in Michigan

SUTTONS BAY, MI - Since 1995, Leelanau Cheese Company has been carefully crafting award-winning artisan cheese at a small facility in Northern Michigan. The traditional European Alpine chees, Raclette, is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith who took over operations in 2021. The cheese is traditionally served melted over potatoes, bread or vegetables.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Missing Manistee woman contacts family, is safe

MANISTEE — A search for a missing Manistee woman has ended after the woman contacted her family and informed them she was safe, according to the city of Manistee's Facebook page. Billie Jo Bruneau, 24, had been missing since June 20, according to a flyer on the Missing in...
MANISTEE, MI
northernexpress.com

Smoke on the Water in Manistee

Salt City Rock and Blues—a nonprofit organization known for community concerts—and Authentic 231 are bringing a new vibe to Manistee on July 16. The first-ever Smoke on the Water marijuana festival will be held at Douglas Park at First Street Beach beginning at 4pm and running until midnight. The first-of-its-kind event is intended to celebrate the Michigan cannabis industry with vendors on-site. Consumption of cannabis is allowed at the event in a fenced off area, but note that you can’t bring your own from home! Food, drinks, and live music will also be available throughout the night. The main stage is slated to include bands like Perfect Strangers (a Deep Purple cover band), Sufferin’ Suckatash, The Downtowners, and more. Attendees must purchase tickets ($20 in advance; $30 at the door) and be 21+ to attend. Proceeds from the event go toward building a state-of-the-art community amphitheater in Manistee. Learn more at saltcityrb.com.
MANISTEE, MI
UPMATTERS

Native woman recalls her time at Holy Childhood Indian Boarding School

GARNET, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan has a rich presence and history of indigenous tribes and their cultures. However, much of that history is full of pain and trauma, this includes the past of residential Indian boarding schools. The U.S. government established Indian boarding schools in the late 19th century....
WATERSMEET, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy