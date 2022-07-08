MTM On The Road: Only One More Day Left of the National Cherry Festival
The 96th National Cherry Festival is wrapping up in Traverse City!
The festival culminates on Saturday with the Cherry Royale Parade.
Today, 2021-2022 National Cherry Queen Allie Graziano passes on the crown at the Queen’s Coronation. The much-anticipated event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at the Hagerty Center, with the next National Cherry Queen being crowned at 7:30 p.m.
Several events also begin or continue today, such as the Ultimate Air Dogs, Cherries Got Talent and the Meijer Festival of Races!
For a full list of times and events, visit here.
Wake up with Lauren and Stephanie as they preview all of the fun events happening at the National Cherry Festival!
