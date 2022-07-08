ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The National Cherry Festival Second Time Arounders Band Back After 2 Years

By Meredith St. Henry
 3 days ago
The National Cherry Festival’s DTE Energy Foundation, Cherry Royale Parade, is on Saturday.

One group you can expect to see marching is the National Cherry Festival Second Time Arounders Band, and they’re excited to be back.

Their name is exactly what is a group of people who were in a band in high school and want another go-around.

“I started playing when I was eight, played in the Saginaw Community Youth Band for eight years, graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 1977, and I can still jam”,” said Dean Grierson, Member of the National Cherry Festival Second Time Arounders Band.”

“Music is for life. I wanted to give it a shot because I love playing music”,” said Kelly Everson, Member of the National Cherry Festival Second Time Arounders Band.

“I think that’s something really fun about being involved in music, is music can transcend all generations, and there’s a way that you can be involved in learning different instruments,” said Amanda Jablonski, Member of the National Cherry Festival Second Time Arounders Band.

The band is now in its 35th season.

“It’s fun to watch rehearsals and each person grow on their instrument and then perform for the community,” said Craig Jones, Director of National Cherry Festival Second Time Arounders Band.

The band is excited to march through the Traverse City streets after being unable to for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Favorite part of performing is definitely seeing the audience. The kids and everyone in the community cheer us o”,” said Jones.

