A Day of Care for the Homeless: Local ministries, nonprofits partner to serve local homeless population

Getting a haircut and shower are typically easy tasks to accomplish. For the homeless population in Davidson County, however, these are luxuries that happen only a few times a year to never.

Marianna and Thomas Frank set out earlier this year to make getting these services easier and for free with A Day of Care for the Homeless. Anyone in need will be able to get a haircut, shave, shower, food and more at the event set for 9 a,m,-1 p.m. Friday, July 15, at the Salvation Army at 314 W. Ninth Ave, and at a neighboring vacant lot that is the future home oft he new Davidson County First Hope Ministries Homeless Shelter.

"I told him (Thomas) I wanted t do something small, and then it kept growing," she said. "He asked, 'What happened to small?'"

The Thomases are the founders of Everybody Has a Story ministry, which works with the county's homeless population, particularlyity those unsheltered homeless people not living at the Davidson County First Hope Ministries' shelters.

Joining the Thomases to organize the event are Majors Ray and Whitney Morgan with the Salvation Army of Davidson County, Ashley Phillips, director of Davidson County First Hope Ministries, and Sandy Motley, director of Davidson County Medical Ministries.

The nonprofits and agencies secured 15 hairstylists who will cut hair and provide shaves. Journey Church in Lexington will bring its food trailer to cook a hot dog lunch with all the sides. Baptist on Mission is bringing its portable shower unit and Davie County Church Rescue House is providing 100 towels for those getting their hair washed and taking showers. Tyro United Methodist Church is also providing towels.

In addition, 16 vendors from medical ministries t the community college will be present to share information about the services they provide.

"They can also receive some things right there that day," added Whitney Morton. "For example, they will be able to have their blood pressure checked. This is intended to be a community-building thing. We're bringing things to folks who sometimes can feel unsupported. This is also a first run for what is to come when First Hope Ministries relocates here."

First Hope Ministries is in the middle of a campaign to raise $4.5 million to build a new facility, including its homeless shelters, food and clothing pantries, on Ninth Avenue next to the Salvation Army building. The Salvation Army is raising $450,000 to expand its kitchen. It will go from serving lunch five days a week to serving three meals a day, seven days a week when the family and adult homeless shelters relocate. Other agencies that work with the homeless will have office space in the new First Hope building so everything is consolidated in one location.

"This event will show the collaboration of all of us ad how we can come together to help," Phillips said.

Morton said many of the homeless she has spoken to about the event are excited to be able to get a haircut and a shower in a private setting.

"Homeless is a term that also applies to someone who is sleeping on this relative's or that friend's couch and moving around," she said. "...I know people whose family charges them every time they take a shower. Others just don't have a way to take a shower."

To be able to offer these services, a lot of work had to be done beforehand so the potable showers had water and the stylists had power. Danny Young Electric created a temporary electrical source outside at the event location and Team Rental is providing tents below costs.

Marianna Frank and the others said so many people in the community have been so giving of their time and talents to make this event happen, and there is room for more if anyone wants to get involved. Leaders in Thomasville have reached out to ask if they could do a similar event in the Chair City.

"Everyone has something they can come and share for this event," Whitney Morton said. "You may not be a hairstylist and can cut hair, but you can come hand out towels."

If you would like to donate food, other supplies the homeless may need, a service or volunteer, call (336) 481-7324 and select option #3. Leave a message with your phone number if no one answers.

