Kathy Bates, Francis Ford Coppola pay tribute to the late James Caan

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fk9jV_0gYkXdOz00

July 8 (UPI) -- James Caan's friends and colleagues are paying tribute to The Godfather and Misery legend, who died Thursday at the age of 82.

"Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I've ever known," Francis Ford Coppola, who directed Caan in The Rain People, The Godfather and Gardens of Stone, said in a statement to Deadline.

"From those earlier times working together on The Rain People, and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten. He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator and one of the funniest people I've ever known."

"Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It's hard to believe that he won't be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I'm gonna miss him," Caan's fellow Godfather icon Al Pacino said in a statement.

"I'm heartbroken to hear of Jimmy's passing. Shocked. No words. Thank you, Jimmy. Love you, your 'Kat' @James_Caan," Kathy Bates, who shared the screen with Caan in Misery, posted on Twitter.

"So sad to hear about the passing of Jimmy Caan. He was a joy to work with on SILENT MOVIE. Besides being a terrific actor, he was just a great guy. So full of joie de vivre. He will really be missed by all those that knew him," comedian, author and filmmaker Mel Brooks said.

"Jimmy Caan was one of those actors that always made me try harder. He was also one of the nicest people in Hollywood. RIP an icon," Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss tweeted.

Adam Sandler, who worked with Caan on That's My Boy, wrote: "James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love."

Caan's other credits include the films Dick Tracy, Honeymoon in Vegas, Mickey Blue Eyes, The Program, Flesh and Bone, Eraser, Bottle Rocket, Elf, The Yards, Get Smart and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, and TV shows Las Vegas, Magic City and Back in the Game.

