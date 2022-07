Do you have that one dessert that you love? The one no matter if you had just finished a full meal with dessert, you purchase it and take it home. Well that's me with Tiramisu. And what is tiramisu, you may ask. It's an Italian dessert, the name actually means "pick me up". And when you hear the ingredients you'll know why. Tiramisu is made of mascarpone, a soft Italian asset- set cream cheese, chocolate, eggs, espresso coffee, lady finger cookies, and cocoa.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO