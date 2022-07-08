ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transgender Treatments Discussed During Hearing In Tallahassee Today

By Wendi Grossman
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration holding a hearing this afternoon on the proposed rule denying Medicaid coverage for transgender surgeries and puberty blockers. Christian Family Coalition's Anthony Verdugo is testifying saying they cause irreversible physical and psychological damage. He says taxpayers should not be forced to subsidize these procedures either. Florida’s new guidance says gender-confirmation surgery should not be a treatment option for anyone under eighteen.

NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

