Transgender Treatments Discussed During Hearing In Tallahassee Today

Health officials in Florida are warning residents and visitors about Vibrio vulnificus, a “flesh-eating” bacteria that has the potential to cause serious illness. The notice from Florida Department of Health in Escambia County alerted people to the potential for Vibrio in Gulf Coast waters. Vibrio is a bacterium that normally lives in warm, brackish seawater and can infect people when open wounds, cuts or scratches come into direct contact with the water. People can also be exposed by consuming raw or undercooked oysters and shellfish.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO