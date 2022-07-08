ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Full services restored at Mid-Columbia Libraries’ Kennewick Branch

By Jill Sperling
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Mid-Columbia Libraries

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Branch of Mid-Columbia Libraries is fully operational once again.

The branch limited its in-person services on June 1, due to an issue with the library’s air conditioning system. Services were limited to curb-side pickup and browsing in the lobby. In the meantime, Mid-Columbia Libraries expanded hours at the Keewaydin Park library at 405 S. Dayton St.

In a press release, Mid-Columbia Libraries says a “comfortable climate awaits customers” thanks to some help from the City of Kennewick.

A temporary mobile cooling unit has been installed and upgrades such as window tinting and destratification fans are in the works. Mid-Columbia Libraries says these measures should keep temperatures at a comfortable level until a new larger air conditioning unit can be installed.

Expanded hours will continue to be offered at Keewaydin Park library through July 8.

The Kennewick Branch at 1620 S. Union Street is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

