Republicans across Connecticut are now deeply involved in the kind of election-year truth evasion, insults and general political stunts that turn people off to earnest public policy debate instead of engaging them and allowing them to see the benefits of smart, thoughtful legislation. The lectern-pounding, made-for-TV outrage that the Connecticut GOP is now engaged in is a dangerous game to play, and their cynicism needs to be exposed.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO