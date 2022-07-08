ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge Construction Work on Highway 83 and Highway 6 Wrapping Today

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) Commutes to and from Atlantic will soon get back to normal.

Brian Smith, Resident Construction Engineer from the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston Office, tells KSOM/KS95 News both bridges, Highway 83 or (2nd Street), and Highway 6 near Lewis, will open up sometime today.

The 2nd Street project started in April, and Crews milled the top two inches off the bridge deck and poured a new surface. The Highway 6 project was similar, along with a few minor structural repairs.

