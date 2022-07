It speaks to the level the Clemson Tigers football program has reached that a 10-3 season is considered a lost year. The Tigers’ slip-up in 2021 is mainly attributed to a lack of offensive firepower, as they mustered just 26.3 points per game. Some changes will occur offensively, where Brandon Streeter takes over as offensive coordinator, and DJ Uiagalelei must stave off highly-touted freshman Cade Klubnik. The defense figures to remain one of the top units in the country, although longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables departs as he assumes the head coaching position with the Oklahoma Sooners.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO