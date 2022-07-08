ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will You See Dave Matthews Smash This Huge SPAC Record Tonight?

By Cameron
 3 days ago
Tonight and tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band returns to Saratoga Springs for back to back shows. For those that attend, they'll see history in the making the second the band sets foot on stage. Dave and SPAC go way back - the band loves playing in the Capital...

Dave Matthews Band Bust Out “Pay for What You Get” at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Photo Credit: Sanjay Suchak — On Friday night, Dave Matthews Band kicked off a two-night stand at the historic Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The ensemble’s stand on July 8 marked their 41st performance at the fabled outdoor amphitheater, which was met with a fitting start when the troupe began the show with “#41” off their 1996 LP,Crash. Night two was met with other memorable moments, including a bust out of “Pay for What You Get.”
