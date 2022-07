With the Summer League Sixers finishing 2-1 during their trip to Utah for the Salt Lake City Summer League, they now head to Las Vegas for the main event for the summer. The Philadelphia 76ers were able to pick up victories against the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder, while their lone loss came against the Memphis Grizzlies. There were a few standouts who performed well in SLC, but all eyes turn to Las Vegas, where the entire league will be watching.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO