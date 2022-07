One teen was killed, and another was injured when they were struck by a boat late Sunday afternoon on Table Rock Lake in Taney County. A 15-year-old female from O’Fallon, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 16-year-old male from Ballwin, Missouri, was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center in Branson with what were termed as minor injuries.

