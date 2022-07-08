ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Herald & Review
 3 days ago

1265 W. Arcadia Ave., $278,000, Robb-Ling, Inc. to Susan Montague. 2460 S. Baronette Court, $115,000, Norman and Susan Marie Willer to Destiny...

herald-review.com

Herald & Review

Historical homes you can own in the Decatur and Macon County area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Decatur and Macon County. Sitting on 3 peaceful acres on the outskirts of town, this beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom bungalow has so much to offer! Lots of updates have been done for you, including new HVAC, furnace, water heater, and roof in the last 4 years! You'll immediately picture sipping morning coffee on the covered porch that welcomes you home. The clean exterior matches the crisp interior with its freshly painted neutral palette, flowing floor plan, bright kitchen with updated appliances, and spacious bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms are located on the main floor with easy access to the stylish full bathroom while the other two bedrooms are upstairs, including one with an updated half bath. Unfinished basement for additional storage. There's plenty of space to stretch out in the backyard with mature trees and privacy. Great move-in ready find in the Sangamon Valley School District!
MACON COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Shelby County Purchasing, Fees/Salaries, Health, Insurance, and Sheriff’s Merit Committees to Meet This Week

Shelbyville, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Shelby County Purchasing Committee, Fees/Salaries Committee, Health Committee, Insurance Committee, and Sheriff’s Merit Commission are set to meet this week. NOTICE OF PURCHASING, FEES/SALARIES AND HEALTH COMMITTEE MEETINGS. The Purchasing Committee will meet at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in the in the...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Macon County GOP hosts 'Red Wave Summer Social'

DECATUR — The Red Wave Summer Social fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at 111 Faries Park in Decatur. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased by calling 217-433-6342 or 217-424-1536; email llborch50@yahoo.com or vaharmon1@comcast.net. Make checks payable and mail in advance of the event to MCRCC, P.O. Box 795, Decatur, IL 62525. Or register online through the Eventbrite.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Eugene Adams, 60th

DECATUR — Mr. Ronald Eugene and Mrs. Sandra June Adams will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering. Ronald Eugene Adams and Sandra June Mathes were married on July 14, 1962 at the Foursquare Church in Decatur. He is retired from Norfolk and Southern Railroad. She is retired from Mary W. French Academy where she was a school assistant.
DECATUR, IL
WTAX

Christian County hit by 14 car burglaries

The Christian County Sheriff Office is investigating reports of multiple thefts that occurred in the early morning hours last Saturday. Two vehicles with keys left inside of them, were stolen from the Timberlake area. These vehicles were later recovered in the Taylorville area. Twelve vehicles located in the area between...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Champaign County Sheriff Announces Closure of Downtown Jail –

Urbana, IL – Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman announced today closure of the downtown jail in Urbana. The Sheriff secured funding from the Champaign County Board in 2021 to relocate 70 inmates from the downtown jail with the intent of closing the facility because of safety and security concerns, however due to an increase in arrests for violent crime in the county, was unable to close the downtown jail at that time as expected. The Sheriff’s renewed effort is fueled by a dilapidated facility aggravated by a critical staffing shortage of correctional officers. Last month, the County Board approved additional funding to house an additional 70 inmates out of county.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur's Good Samaritan Inn celebrates 40 years

DECATUR — John Bennyhoff has been a Good Samaritan Inn volunteer for nearly three years. “I like to help somebody out,” he said. The 94-year-old retiree spends his Mondays serving up meals to those in need. “But I do anything they tell me to do,” Bennyhoff said.
DECATUR, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, July 8th, 2022

A 29-year-old East St. Louis man has been arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Andre Odell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $1,500 bond. 32-year-old Dustin Branch of Oswego was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on...
MARION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign County first responders hold recruitment fair

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Across the country, many first responder agencies are struggling with employee shortages. Saturday, about a dozen came together in Champaign to recruit. “I have not met a single other student at the U of I or that I’ve gone high school with that wants to be a cop,” U of I […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Tire slashing led to street fight, Decatur police report

DECATUR — Police report that two sets of tire slashings involving vehicles belonging to a man and woman who live in the same house on Decatur’s East Main Street later led to a street fight. Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said officers were called Saturday...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Large fire underway near Downtown Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire is underway in Downtown Tuscola on Saturday Evening. Witnesses tell WCIA the fire is at an old church at the corner of Wilson and Main in downtown. The building is fully engulfed in flames. It is unknown if anyone was inside at the time. Fire departments from across […]
TUSCOLA, IL
Herald & Review

Police find many shell casings but no damage on Decatur street

DECATUR — Evidence of heavy gunfire on a Decatur street was discovered Saturday night, but police said they could find no evidence of bullet damage. Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said officers had been called to the 1400 block of East Grand Avenue at 8:20 p.m.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Sheriff: Satellite jail renovation plans uncertain, downtown jail closure imminent

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said that a seemingly simple decision is keeping plans to consolidate the county jail facilities uncertain. The County Board previously approved a $20 million plan to close the downtown jail and update the satellite jail in November. But this week, the Urbana City Council’s Committee of […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

State Police: Westbound I-72 shut down in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has shut down part of westbound Interstate 72 in Springfield due to damage to the road. Master Sergeant Don Kovack of the Illinois State Police said the damage is located in a construction zone between Veterans Parkway and Wabash Avenue. Because of this hazard, westbound traffic […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Crop duster crash reported at Decatur Airport

DECATUR — The pilot of a crop duster escaped injuries after the plane he was flying crashed shortly after takeoff at the Decatur Airport, airport director Tim Wright said. Wright said the aircraft took off shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. “It experienced some type of issue,” he said. “The...
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 49 year old Jeannie M. Fancher of Effingham for possession of <5g of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass to residence, and resisting a police officer. Jeannie was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham City Police arrested 33 year old Reva K. Rahn of...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Neoga Police Department Arrests Individual For Armed Robbery

The following statement comes from the Neoga Police Department’s Facebook Page:. On July 7, the Neoga Police Department, with the assistance of the Coles County Crisis Response Team, arrested Ethan Beck of Mattoon on an original arrest warrant for Armed robbery. The arrest was the result of an investigation...

