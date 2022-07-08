ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houseplant of the week: zebra plant

 3 days ago
The fast-growing zebra plant.

Why will I love it?

Everyone is obsessed with the stripy markings on the stems of the fast-growing, tropical zebra plant (Alocasia zebrina). Its vast leaves give it its other common name: elephant ear.

Light or shade?

Bright, indirect sunlight.

Where should I put it?

On a side table or plant stand, to elevate this tropical beauty.

How do I keep it alive?

The native habitat of A. zebrina is the moist, humid environment of the rainforest floor, in the partial shade of the tree canopy. To replicate this at home, choose a warm position away from direct sunlight – which will burn the waxy leaves. Provide humidity through misting and keep the roots moist by watering little and often. The large leaves will follow the path of light, so be sure to rotate the pot regularly. During the winter months, don’t be alarmed if the leaves and stems die back to the compost – this is the plant’s dormant phase, so reduce the watering, and position it in a warm spot where it will regrow in the spring.

Did you know?

In the wild, this incredible plant is found exclusively on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. All parts of it are toxic to cats, dogs and children. when ingested..

