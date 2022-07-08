ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Buddy Boeheim Scoreless in Summer League Debut, Jimmy Does Not Play

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErmMx_0gYkSE8d00

Buddy Boeheim made his NBA Summer League debut on Thursday in the Detroit Pistons' 81-78 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Buddy played nine minutes off the bench, but was held scoreless on 0-2 shooting. Both shots were three-pointers. Buddy also picked up two fouls and did not record another statistic. Brother Jimmy was one of nine players who did play.

Buddy signed a two-way contract with the Pistons after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft. Jimmy was also undrafted and signed with Detroit as a Summer League roster addition.

During his final year at Syracuse, Buddy averaged 19.2 points (to lead the ACC), 3.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, all career highs. While Buddy could return to Syracuse due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he indicated all season that the 2021-22 campaign would be his last. That indeed came to fruition after he signed with an agent.

Jimmy Boeheim transferred in to Syracuse from Cornell and averaged 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 46.6% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc. He capped the season with his strongest performance in Orange, scoring 28 points against Duke in the ACC Tournament. You can watch highlights of his 2021-22 season in the video above.

During his one season with Syracuse, Jimmy had career highs in rebounds, shooting percentage, three point percentage and steals per game. He started all 33 games for the Orange last season.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade with Knicks gets doused with cold water

With Jalen Brunson still unsigned by the New York Knicks, the possibility of working with the Dallas Mavericks for a sign-and-trade deal popped up recently. However, it no longer appears the ‘Bockers need the Mavs. Brunson agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the Knicks, spurning a Mavs team that reportedly offered less than […] The post REPORT: Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade with Knicks gets doused with cold water appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey’s 4-word update on Summer League injury

After a dominant performance in his NBA Summer League debut, Jaden Ivey has already proved that the Detroit Pistons made the right choice to choose him fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. In his second game, he was on the way to having another strong game by scoring 11 points in five minutes. Then, […] The post Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey’s 4-word update on Summer League injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
All Knicks

Knicks 101, Bulls 69: Grimes, Sims Hit Jackpot

The New York Knicks' prospects went on a heater in Las Vegas, though theirs came on the Summer League floor of Cox Pavilion rather than the blackjack table. New York immediately dealt 13 points to the Chicago Bulls, starting their late Sunday afternoon showdown on a matching run to coast toward an 101-69 victory. Quentin Grimes paced the Knicks with 24 points while Jericho Sims earned another double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Detroit, MI
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
City
Portland, NY
Local
Michigan Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Portland, MI
FastBreak on FanNation

Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. "The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. Durant and the Nets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Nba Draft#Summer League Debut#The Detroit Pistons#Cornell#The Acc Tournament
ESPN

WNBA All-Star 2022: Best looks from Friday's orange carpet

WNBA players have dazzled all season long with their wardrobe combinations, so it's no surprise the exceptional attire continued at the league's orange carpet event during All-Star Weekend. The stars of "The W" took center stage in Chicago on Friday as a number of players wore eye-catching apparel. There were...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous draft bust hosting showcase for NBA teams

One of the NBA’s bigger busts of the last half-decade may be getting his redemption song. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported on Sunday that former lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. will hold a private workout in Las Vegas this week in front of approximately ten NBA teams. Smith,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

Cade Cunningham drops Jaden Ivey assessment that will hype up Pistons fans

Cade Cunningham can already see how Jaden Ivey will impact the Detroit Pistons once he suits up alongside him in the 2022-23 season. Speaking to reporters as the Las Vegas Summer League officially starts, Cunningham couldn’t help but rave about Ivey’s potential and how deadly the guard can be. The 2021 no. 1 overall pick highlighted Ivey’s speed as something that could definitely bring the Pistons’ play to another level.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Everyone LeBron James interacted with instead of Russell Westbrook at Lakers Summer League

Naturally, on Friday night in Las Vegas, LeBron James didn’t play basketball but still owned the room, while Russell Westbrook-related drama was the biggest storyline surrounding a Los Angeles Lakers game. The Lakers, coached by Jordan Ott, were blown out 104-84 by the Phoenix Suns in their NBA 2K23 Las Vegas Summer League debut. Every […] The post Everyone LeBron James interacted with instead of Russell Westbrook at Lakers Summer League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

VIRAL: Huge News About James Wiseman

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, James Wiseman will play in NBA Summer League on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors will be playing the San Antonio Spurs at 5:30 Eastern Time. Slater: "James Wiseman will make his summer league debut for the Warriors tomorrow night, I’m told. Cleared practice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Hornets Announce Decision On LiAngelo Ball For Summer League

The Charlotte Hornets have offered an update on LiAngelo Ball after the start to their 2022 Summer League season. Ball, the older brother of Hornets star LaMelo Ball, has cleared health and safety protocols and will re-join the team for practice in Las Vegas on Saturday. Ball was placed under...
NBA
All Knicks

Knicks 101, Warriors 88: Jericho Sims, Feron Hunt Take Over Summer League Opener

A win over the defending champions less than two weeks after his arrival? Maybe the Jalen Brunson signing is already paying off. The newly-minted nine-digit man, admittedly, played no role in this New York Knicks victory on Friday night, those duties instead extended to Summer League stars Feron Hunt and Jericho Sims. Each back for a second summer in Las Vegas, Hunt had 17 points and seven steals while Sims put in a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double en route to an 101-88 Knicks victory as they tipped off the 2022 prospect showcase.
NBA
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy