MEDIC: 1 dead, another seriously hurt in east Charlotte crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed and another was hurt in a crash Friday morning in east Charlotte, paramedics confirmed to Channel 9.

Our crews arrived at the scene on Albemarle Road at Hollirose Drive, near Lowe’s, around 2:30 a.m. Several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police patrol cars were blocking the road.

At the scene, officers said the area was a crime scene and confirmed one person died. But MEDIC said along with that victim, paramedics took one other person to the hospital, who was seriously hurt in what they said was a crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20e9NZ_0gYkR3Y600
Deadly crash on Albemarle Road One person was killed and another was hurt in a crash Friday morning in east Charlotte, paramedics confirmed to Channel 9.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD to learn more.

No further information was made available.

Albemarle Road was closed near Hollirose Drive, west of Harrisburg Road, as police investigated. It reopened around 6 a.m.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘I loved him’: Mom adjusting to life without husband after losing him in crash)

IN THIS ARTICLE
