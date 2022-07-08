ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Google Docs Pageless is opening up your documents like never before

By Mike Moore
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDezE_0gYkQuqD00
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google Docs (opens in new tab) is set to get a whole lot more collaborative as the platform rolls out its latest upgrade.

First announced at Google I/O 2021 and rolling out to users now, the new Pageless feature essentially gives you and whoever else you share your documents with, extra space to make alterations, suggestions and edits.

Instead of being confined by the usual set rules and lines of normal office software (opens in new tab) tools, Google Docs Pageless looks to offer a much more interactive and rewarding way to create the perfect document - so how does it work, and how can you get it?

Google Docs Pageless

When announced, Google said Pageless editing was looking to help address the fact that less physical documents were being created by businesses during the pandemic.

This meant that features such as margins and page breaks no longer hold the weight they once did, opening the door for the new pageless format.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W1d0i_0gYkQuqD00
(Image credit: Google)

Now, documents will expand to the full screen of whatever device the user has, whether desktop, laptop or mobile, with images and tables in particular gaining a new lease of life as they now extend across the previous margins.

You'll only need a Google Account to try Pageless, with users (including TechRadar Pro) are now being given the option to try out the new feature when launching a new Google Doc, but if you've missed the alert, or want to give it another go, here's what you need to do:

Google Docs on Web/Chrome

  • Choose the document you want to edit
  • Click File > Page Setup > Pageless

    • This menu will also give you the option to change the background color from the default white choice, for example if you're a dark mode fan.

    Google Docs on Android

    • Open your Google Docs app
    • Select and open the document you want to edit
    • Select the Edit icon in the lower right of the screen, then the three dot "overflow" menu in the top-right
    • Tap Page Setup, then switch on Pageless
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcWYe_0gYkQuqD00

    Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    The Windows Club

    Fix Something went wrong Gmail error

    Gmail has been one of the web services that more and more people have grown to use increasingly since its inception. It serves both professional and personal purposes and does it with a plethora of features that are all very easy to use. For something that is so extensively in use, the Gmail servers also have little downtime and only face a small number of errors and glitches. One of the most common ones is the “Something went wrong” error which is mostly faced by users when they’re trying to set up a new Gmail account or log in to an existing one. In this article, we will be looking at some of the fixes you can implement to bypass this error.
    INTERNET
    TechRadar

    Microsoft is tweaking its Windows Insider early-access program

    Microsoft has made a significant change to its Insider program by splitting its group of volunteer software testers into two teams. In an update to its Beta Channel, both groups will continue to be able to test the upcoming 22H2 build of Windows 11, but the features each group will get access to will differ.
    SOFTWARE
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Google I O#Google Account#Google I O 2021#Google Docs Pageless#Techradar Pro Rrb
    notebookcheck.net

    Sublime iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max concept images surface as Apple tipped to ship up to 100 million units before 2023

    Some of the best unofficial iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max concept renderings have recently been shared online (via @Shadow_Leak). The six images (see below) show the iPhone 14 Pro from the rear while standing in front of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is set with its display facing forward. The main camera setup with its three lenses and the pill and punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera on the display match design expectations for the iPhone 14 Pro models.
    CELL PHONES
    komando.com

    Update your browser! Major issue hits Edge

    No matter which internet browser you prefer, you must always keep it up to date. That is especially important this week, as Google’s Chrome and Microsoft’s Edge browsers are vulnerable to exploitation from hackers. A fix for the security flaw in Chrome was made available the other day....
    COMPUTERS
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Technology
    NewsBreak
    Computers
    NewsBreak
    Laptops
    NewsBreak
    Google
    NewsBreak
    Software
    TechRadar

    Microsoft steps back on controversial app store policies

    Microsoft has delayed plans to enforce additional control over the apps allowed in its app store after an uproar from developers. The Windows 11 maker had previously announced plans to prevent developers from selling open-source apps that would typically be available for free and from creating browser apps using the Apple WebKit engine.
    INTERNET
    CNET

    Got an Old Android or iPhone? Repurpose It as a Security Camera

    Many people have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Rather than leaving that defunct iPhone or Android to collect dust, why not give it a second life?. Converting your old smartphone into a security camera is a cost-effective way to get eyes on your home when you're not there.
    CELL PHONES
    TechRadar

    Some Lenovo Ryzen laptops are now only running Windows

    Some Lenovo laptops powered by AMD Rembrandt chips and Microsoft’s Pluton security co-processor are being restricted to Windows operating systems, reports have claimed. The quirk was initially found by Linux security expert Matthew Garrett, who found he had difficulties getting Linux to boot from a USB drive on a Lenovo Z13 ThinkPad laptop workstation.
    COMPUTERS
    TechRadar

    New Windows 11 update won't get many people switching to Edge - except me

    Bloatware in Microsoft Edge continues, with the ability to crop, edit and resize photos within the web browser currently in testing for some users running Windows 11. While the Photos app has been refreshed to reflect the design of Windows 11, from its curved windows and updated icons, Microsoft has decided that you should be able to do some of the same functions in a web browser.
    COMPUTERS
    MotorTrend Magazine

    2022 Genesis GV70 Yearlong Review: No Key? No Problem

    The learning curve can be tough, but technology has made life easier for us all—especially when it comes to cars. Remember the last time you printed MapQuest directions to get around, or carried paper maps in your glovebox? Or twisted a key to start a car? Life was complicated back then, but it's getting easier now. With connected cars becoming increasingly common and access to the world at our fingertips, we're able to get around faster. Genesis has embraced the newest technology trends and our new 2022 Genesis GV70 long-term test car is no exception. Besides getting the usual Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and satellite navigation functionality to help you get to your destination faster, the automaker went a step further, adding technology to help you get going quicker.
    CARS
    technewstoday.com

    Gmail Not Working on iPhone? Here’s 12 Ways to Fix it

    If you perform most of the emailing activities from your iPhone, it would be a nightmare if Gmail stops working suddenly. Many users have reported issues sending or receiving mail on their Gmail App. Or, even worse, their Gmail App won’t respond at all. Such problems generally occur due...
    CELL PHONES
    TechRadar

    TechRadar

    41K+
    Followers
    43K+
    Post
    5M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

     http://www.techradar.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy