Wrench-wielding man beat pregnant woman on Bronx street: police
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A wrench-wielding man repeatedly bashed a pregnant woman in the head in a horrific broad daylight attack on a Fordham Heights street, police said Friday.
The assailant bludgeoned the 26-year-old victim with a metal wrench on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 5:20 p.m. on June 6, authorities said. The NYPD put out a request for the public’s help finding the perpetrator.More Bronx News
Surveillance footage released by investigators shows the attacker shoving the victim against a parked car, then repeatedly raising his arm to rain blows upon her. The video appears to show good Samaritans intervening to break up the attack before the assailant got into a silver BMW and drove off.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital with a severe cut to the head, but was described by police as being in stable condition.
A detailed physical description of the suspect was not immediately available, but authorities released surveillance images of the BMW.
