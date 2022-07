CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are looking to identify suspects involved in a pair of stabbings that left two victims seriously injured Sunday night. The police department said officers were first alerted around 8 p.m. and found the pair of men in their 20s in the McElroy Park area. According to Cambridge Police, the two victims were likely together and stabbed following an altercation with a group of two or three men. Police think one of the victims was trying to intervene and stop the suspect(s) from stabbing the other victim.

