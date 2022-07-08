Red Robin Looks to Open a New Restaurant in The Valley

Photo: Facebook / Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin is apparently hoping to open a new restaurant in Glendale pretty soon. A pending liquor license application under business name “Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews” was submitted to the state of Arizona last month.

This potential Red Robin location will be at 9116 W. Glendale Ave. on the northwestern corner of the intersection with 91st Avenue. Just down the street from Westgate, Tanger Outlets Phoenix, and State Farm Stadium, this would be one of the most ideal locations for the burger chain to set up shop.

Known for 25 varieties of Gourmet, Finest, and Tavern Burgers, plus unlimited steak fries and Towering Onion Rings, Red Robin has something for everyone. They also serve up a great list of beers and other fun beverages to wash it all down.

Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1940, when it was then known as Sam’s Tavern, Red Robin has grown over the years into one of North America’s most reliable casual dining places for burgers and beers. There are more than 500 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada, with more than 15 located in Arizona.

This would be the first Red Robin in Glendale if their plans and license applications are approved. Representatives for Red Robin have not returned requests for comment.

For more information, visit www.redrobin.com.