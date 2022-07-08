ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Alvarez Says Coming to Manchester City is a Privilege in His First Interview With The Club

By Matt Skinner
 3 days ago

Julian Alvarez is fulfilling his childhood dreams of signing for one of the biggest teams in Europe.

“I'm very happy to be part of this club,” he said in his first interview with mancity.com .

“As a boy I always dreamed of playing in Europe, playing in the best clubs, in the major leagues and so to be here today is a privilege.

The Argentine striker was signed by City back in January but stayed with River Plate, one of South America’s biggest clubs, on loan until the end of the South American season.

Manuel Cortina - IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Alvarez is well used to the scrutiny and spotlight that comes from playing at the top level.

“Obviously this is a big change, but I think it has similarities with what happened to me until now: from one of the biggest clubs in South America to one of the biggest clubs in Europe. Although it has its differences, there are many things that are similar.”

The 22-year-old revealed he has also spoken to two other former Argentine Blues before making his move to Manchester.

(Twitter: @julianalvarezzz)

“We all know how important Kun was for Manchester City and what he means for the world too, as a club player and as a player for the Argentinian national team as well,” said Alvarez.

“I had the opportunity to speak with him and he told me many things about the city, about the teammates, about Manchester City in general.

“I also spoke with Willy Caballero and Nicolas Otamendi since we are teammates in the national team.

“I am very excited about what's to come and I'm very happy to be part of this club.”

