Solita Tacos & Margaritas Opens Prime Long Beach Location

Solita Tacos & Margaritas (“Solita”), from Xperience Restaurant Group, one of the nation’s leading operators of casual, polished casual and fine dining Mexican restaurants, announced the opening of its newest location in Long Beach, California, at 111 W. Ocean Blvd. Similar to its existing locations in Huntington Beach and Valencia, Solita Long Beach features the vibrant culinary and beverage program that highlights Sonoran Mexican fare.

Located on the corner of Pine Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, the 318-seat restaurant is more than 9,500 square feet and also offers a 45-seat outdoor patio spanning an additional 1,360 square feet. As the restaurant’s second location in Los Angeles County, Solita Long Beach’s lively atmosphere and creative cuisine contributes to a dynamic, bustling downtown community that caters to locals and visitors alike. Solita pays homage to a centuries-old process of celebrating with great food and drinks during the tequila-making process. Like the artistry of tequila craftsmanship, Solita honors the sacred mark in its sunburst logo and design aesthetic, exuding the belief that nothing beats the warm flavor of wood-fired food and good friends – and that good queso feeds the soul.

“We are thrilled to expand the Solita family in such an energetic strip of beautiful Long Beach,” said Randy Sharpe, CEO of Xperience Restaurant Group in a statement. “From the up-and-coming culinary scene to event staples like the Acura Grand Prix and hallmark attractions like The Queen Mary, we are honored Solita is joining this one-of-a-kind community and bringing our mission to life by providing good food, great drinks, and long-lasting memories.”

Taking cues from a welcoming, well-established tequila distillery, Solita is guided by a legacy of exceptional food and easygoing fun. With a Baja-style menu inspired by the charro cooking of northern Mexico, Solita showcases traditional Mexican fare along with items cooked on an oak-fired grill and smoker, paired with over 20 different housemade salsas. The restaurant also offers a curated collection of more than 60 tequilas and mezcals and a mix-and-match option from the “Tacos Locos” list, which highlights the culinary team’s inventive way of utilizing traditional and unique ingredients. Solita’s dishes and hand-crafted drinks include:

· Pork Belly Dorado Taco, house-smoked with amarillo hot sauce, onions, cilantro, and slaw;

· Vampiro Taco, double tortilla with cheese, serrano peppers, green onions, guacamole, chipotle sauce, cotija cheese, and salsa fresca; comes with a choice of carne asada or grilled chicken;

· Grilled Corn Elote, roasted and wood-grilled sweet corn carved tableside with butter, chipotle sauce, ground California chile, cotija cheese, and green onions;

· Nachitos Perfecto, tortilla chips, black beans, red chile sauce, cheese, jalapeño, guacamole, chipotle, and sour cream;

· Huevos Rancheros (Brunch), two corn tortillas with refried beans, two fried or scrambled eggs, ranchera salsa, melted cheese, avocado, and cotija cheese, served with one side;

· Watermelon Margarita, Lunazul reposado, muddled watermelon, lime juice, simple syrup (Also available in pitchers); and

· El Volcan, Chamucos blanco, lime juice, ginger syrup, soda water, served tableside with creme de cassis.

Solita Long Beach holds the same hours and special events as its Huntington Beach and Valencia locations, including Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; Weekend Brunch from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays; and Tacos + Tequila Tuesday from 3 p.m. to close on Tuesdays.