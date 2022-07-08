ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Raiders’ Offensive Coaching Staff: QB Coach Bo Hardegree

By Hikaru Kudo
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17EHlp_0gYkPaT800

Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree runs more drills than any coach QB Derek Carr has worked with for a reason.

After reviewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We start by previewing the offensive staff for the Raiders.

Quarterbacks Coach Bo Hardegree

As we continue looking at the offensive staff, quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree is another coach who followed Coach Josh McDaniels from New England Patriots to Las Vegas.

Last season, Hardegree served as the quality control/quarterbacks coach for the Patriots. Prior to that job, he worked for two years with the New York Jets as an offensive assistant.

From 2016-18, Hardegree worked as the quarterbacks' coach for the Miami Dolphins. He’s also held an offensive quality control coach position for the Denver Broncos and served as an offensive assistant for the Chicago Bears.

Hardegree came into Las Vegas and went immediately into work, teaching the new system to all four quarterbacks current on the Raiders roster.

“We're teaching the system for everybody,” Hardegree said after practice. “Yeah, it's my job to make sure I put him (Derek Carr), give him the best ability to be successful when he goes out on the field. And that's what I do every day from his drill work, from my meeting prep to just teaching the system.

“But that's what we're doing right now. It's just teaching the system. We're going from a baseline and we're just building that foundation right now.”

Having quarterback Jarrett Stidham in Vegas has also been helpful, as Hardegree worked with him last season with the Patriots.

“It's a plus,” Hardegree said. “You know, any time, I've moved a couple of times, a couple of different teams … if you have somebody who has that prior knowledge to kind of maybe tie something together, it's definitely a benefit and he’s been great for the whole room. He's a great guy, great worker. And obviously, I had a year with him previously in New England, so that's been good. It's been a positive.”

Carr has also stated that Hardegree runs the most amount of drills of any coach he’s worked with.

That’s for a reason.

“Well, the thing I do is to try to identify things to improve,” Hardegree said. “Whether that's from watching the previous tape, things that have worked in the past or everything we really do, I try to stay away from just doing drills. It’s just something to correlate improving him that's going to either show up in practice or in games and that way, he can they can see the ‘why.’ And that's what I try to do with everything I do, is explain the ‘why’ to everything to these guys.”

It's evidently clear that the Hardegree coaching style is a big advantage for the Silver and Black.

ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

